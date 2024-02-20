James Taylor, All-Star Band set June 14 concert at North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena

Singer/songwriter James Taylor and His All-Star Band perform at 8 p.m. June 14 at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena.

Tickets -- $63.50-$193.50 plus service charges, with a limit of six tickets per household -- go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster.com.

In his more than 50-year career, starting with the release of his self-titled debut album in 1968, Taylor has sold more than 100 million albums. His 2015 album "Before This World" was the first to reach No. 1 on the charts. His latest album, "American Standard," won the 2021 Grammy Award for best traditional pop vocal album and made him the first performer to have a Billboard Top 10 album in each of the past six decades.

Taylor has won a number of Grammy Awards and has been inducted into both the Rock and Roll and the Songwriters Halls of Fame. In November 2015, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Nation's highest civilian honor, and in December 2016 he was among the Kennedy Center honorees, presented annually to individuals who have enriched American culture by distinguished achievement in the performing arts.