



Reproductive choice

Abortion advocates nationwide and in Arkansas are pushing for voters to weigh in on the subject. Most ballot initiatives read as though abortion is a women's health freedom issue. In several states, including red states where abortions are illegal, voters have legalized the procedure. Further, the Democrat Party is making national abortion legality a central issue of its 2024 election campaigns.

Republicans must forcefully respond to this pro-abortion push. I submit the following as a way to stop abortions without compromising women's rights: "MyCHOICE," which stands for "Contraceptive Health Option Is Care Empowerment."

If Republicans will embrace universal, free, easy access to contraception, women will feel empowered to make their own reproductive choices. Republicans will bring sanity to the "life" debate, and abortion will die on the vine.

My body, MyCHOICE!

MELINDA NORLAND

Hot Springs Village

Totally support Israel

In reply to Vernon McDaniel's letter, I guess he thinks Israel should have stopped killing Hamas at the 1,200 mark to make things even. I believe if Israel were to stop its offensive now, it would only provide Hamas time to recoup, gain strength and hit again. If the Palestinians continue to harbor and allow Hamas to hide among them, I can understand why Israel continues to hit targets in Gaza.

Mr. McDaniel states the death ratio is 23 to 1 in favor of Israel and that will only go up because Israel will not stop. Biden would stop the offensive if he could, but I see nothing but stinking thinking from our president. I totally support Israel and pray daily that no weapon formed against them will prosper.

BILL BRENTS

Conway

Appointed 'yes man'

In regard to the appointment of Jamol Jones as chairman of the Post Prison Transfer Board, I have several questions. How did a 35-year-old with no obvious qualifications get appointed in the first place? Jones has no college degree, which is required to be a probation/parole officer. He has very limited police experience and was fired for lying, which negates his ability to ever serve as a police officer again. He has no legal experience and no social work experience. So who brought this guy's name to the governor, and why did she appoint him other than to have another "yes man"?

I spent 34 years as a probation/parole officer and administrator with the Department of Community Corrections and have never seen a more unqualified appointment to the board than this one. Although a few came close.

EDWARD COBB

Rogers

An obligation to serve

In my military time, it was days, sometimes weeks, before my family received a letter from me. Before the days of the Internet, I and my family were at the mercy of the Fleet Post Office. Depending on where in the world my ship, the USS Ponce, was dictated when, or if, I received mail or could send a letter.

Families of our active-duty warriors serve this nation. We veterans know of our sacrifice because we were there, doing it. Our families, at home, wondered if we were in harm's way. We each joined or were drafted into the military. We took this as our obligation to this country. Some had bone spurs.

The current president is taking ridicule because he doesn't remember the date of his son's death. I don't recall the exact date my father died. I was overseas, on a naval ship, not knowing what day of the week it was because days on a Navy ship run together. When I received word of my father's passing, I was confronted with a dilemma. Should I fly from Lebanon to bury my dad or should I remain on my ship in a war zone and make my father proud of me? Serving this country was more important to him than me attending his funeral. My brothers made the decision for me. "You're going home, we got this."

As I've aged, my thoughts return to the glory days of my pitiful service to this country. I didn't do one damn thing that would be confused with valor. I merely served in the United States Navy. Yet I was there, doing my duty. I didn't come home in a casket, like so many have. I merely served, because I had an obligation I felt I had to serve this country for all the benefits I was later entitled to. I'm entitled to vote in this country, to register my opinions about how a free people can govern themselves.

I'll not vote for a man who led an insurrection and promises he will be a dictator for one day. No dictator in human history has given up dictatorial powers because of a time limit. I'll not vote for anyone who doesn't have the first clue what military service to this country is.

My brothers on the USS Ponce made me go home to bury my father. My brothers. You should be so lucky to have brothers like I have.

STEVE FOSTER

Greenland

Live up to his words

I'm encouraged by words from Rep. French Hill expressing support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion, reported last Wednesday, and a supportive editorial published Sunday regarding his words in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Now let's watch to see if his actions live up to his words. Will he work to pass a bill providing aid to Ukraine even if he has to work in opposition to Speaker Mike Johnson and Donald Trump?

WINSTON F. SIMPSON

Perryville



