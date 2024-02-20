Man accused of causing undercover White County deputy to pull over arrested on impersonation charge

White County deputies on Sunday arrested an armed man who claimed falsely to be a military policeman and caused an undercover deputy to pull over on a highway, a Facebook post from the sheriff's office states.

A man later identified as Aubrey Young, 67, of Florissant, Mo., pulled behind an undercover White County Drug Task Force investigator on U.S. 67 and turned on flashing red and blue lights, the post states.

The deputy pulled over, but Young drove past at about 100 miles per hour, the post says. The undercover deputy followed him and determined that the license plate on Young's vehicle was connected to a "rental company," the post says.

A marked unit contacted by the deputy pulled over Young, who initially claimed to be a military investigator, the post says. Deputies determined Young is a convicted felon, the post says.

Deputies located a loaded handgun, a police scanner and drug paraphernalia in Young's vehicle, the post states.

Young faces felony charges of criminal impersonation, possession of a firearm by certain persons, use of another person's property to commit a crime and unlawful use of a communication device. He was being held in the White County jail on Tuesday in lieu of a $30,000 bond, an online inmate roster showed.