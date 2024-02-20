MLB 2024: Yankees Have Best Odds to Win the AL East

The New York Yankees are the current favorites to win the AL East at +165. Every team returns plus money if they win the division, and loyal Boston Red Sox fans have the potential for a 13-to-1 payout.

New York Yankees +165

Baltimore Orioles +205

Toronto Blue Jays +400

Tampa Bay Rays +650

Boston Red Sox +1300

After signing outfielder Juan Soto in the offseason, and with early reports that starting pitcher Carlos Rodon may be back in form, the Yankees are currently the betting favorites, despite the fact they finished in fourth place with just 82 wins and were one of only two teams in the division not to make the postseason in 2023.

Aaron Judge missed 56 games last season, one of the key reasons New York finished in fourth place. Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports

Ace Gerritt Cole will anchor their pitching staff and their bullpen, which was the best in MLB for 2023, should remain elite. However, even with the addition of Soto, the Yankees will need an entire season of a healthy Aaron Judge to set the pace in this tight division.

The Yankees have won 20 division titles since the beginning of the divisional era in 1969.

Last year's AL East champions, the Orioles, have the second-best odds at +205. Baltimore won 101 games on their way to the division title in 2023. That was the second-most wins in MLB, behind the Atlanta Braves (104). With much of the young core returning and the addition of 2021 NY Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes in the offseason, the Orioles look like good value. In addition, ownership changes and the possibility of the addition of 2023 NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell, all signal that the Orioles can repeat.

Next up are the Blue Jays at +400. Toronto has made the postseason as a wild card the last two seasons and three of the last four, but has not won the AL East division since 2015. I am willing to bet on the Jays making the playoffs again, but I won't tie up any bankroll for them to win the division. Brimming with talent -- including the 2023 Home Run Derby winner, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the Jays haven't played consistently up to their potential in recent seasons.

The Rays at +650 represent the best value of the group. Tampa Bay finished in second place in the AL East in 2023 and has won the division in two of the last four seasons. The Rays always find ways to succeed no matter the players, and they do it with one of the lowest payrolls in MLB. I'm willing to bet on some smart Kevin Cash moneyball at +650. According to FanGraphs, the Rays are projected to win 86 games this season. That's the fifth-highest projected win total in MLB and just three fewer than the Yankees.

Finally, for die-hard Red Sox fans, why not sprinkle a little on Boston to surprise? In a long 162-game season, the 13-to-1 payout is worth a lotto ticket.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and its partners may receive compensation for links to products and services on this website.