Names and Faces

Oscar nominated-actress Lily Gladstone criticized the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers for their team names and Chiefs fans' use of the tomahawk chop in recent comments made after the Super Bowl. The 37-year-old is a Native American whose heritage is of the Siksikaitsitapi and Niimiipuu tribal groups rooted in the northwestern U.S. and Alberta, Canada. Speaking to Variety, she said that "Honestly, you could hold both teams accountable. The 49ers are based on the California Gold Rush, which was an incredibly brutal time for California Indians." Redirecting her focus to the Chiefs, Gladstone said that tomahawk chop and chant that the team's fans do during games all adds up to one problem. "Every time, it's a stark reminder of what Hollywood has done to us, because the tomahawk chop directly ties to the sounds of old westerns where we were not playing ourselves, or if we were, we were merely backdrop actors," Gladstone said. The Variety story publishing Gladstone's comments was a follow-up to similar comments she gave at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Super Bowl weekend.

Kate Snow, the anchor for the Sunday edition of "NBC Nightly News," announced that she would step away from the position at the end of this past Sunday's broadcast. Snow, 54, will stay on as the anchor of "NBC News Daily," a daytime program simulcast on the network and NBC News Now, the free streaming news channel that the network has. Snow asked to leave the program, having worked Sundays since 2015. The additional duties at NBC News Now had her working six days a week, with two hours a day left for the streaming newscasts. "Our audience on 'NBC News Daily' is growing fast and I have decided after a lot of thought to focus my attention Monday through Friday on that role," Snow said. Next week will be her final Sunday program, and NBC will use a rotation of substitutes through the next few weeks until a permanent replacement is announced. Snow joined NBC News in 2010, after stints at ABC News and CNN. She has filled in for Lester Holt on the weekday edition of "NBC Nightly News." Snow will still remain a senior national correspondent appearing on programs throughout the NBC News division.