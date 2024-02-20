Ohio-based logistics leader to open LR office, adding 80 jobs

Total Quality Logistics is doubling down on Arkansas with a new office in Little Rock, the company announced Tuesday.
The west Little Rock office will have about 80 employees in addition to the 100 employees the company has now in Fayetteville.
Today at 5:13 p.m.
