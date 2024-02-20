Ohio-based logistics leader to open LR office, adding 80 jobs

Today at 5:13 p.m.

by Andrew Moreau

Morgan Hudson, director of National Expansion for TQL, talks about the company's expansion into Little Rock during a press conference on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)
Total Quality Logistics is doubling down on Arkansas with a new office in Little Rock, the company announced Tuesday.

The west Little Rock office will have about 80 employees in addition to the 100 employees the company has now in Fayetteville.