OTHERS SAY: More bills for Trump not to pay

In ordering defendant Donald Trump to pay New York State more than a third of a billion dollars, Manhattan state Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron cited exact figures of how much Trump was improperly enriched by his cheating and lying.

In his lengthy written verdict Engoron also included a passage describing Trump and his sons: "Their complete lack of contrition and remorse borders on pathological."

It's similar for the $83.3 million verdict Trump was ordered by a federal judge to pay E. Jean Carroll for defaming her, on top of the $5 million he already owed her. Had he never been president, it is likely there never would have been a defamation case.

And it's the same for the four criminal trials now approaching. By putting himself in the White House, Trump invited scrutiny and what investigators found was his true criminal nature, which was evident for many decades to New Yorkers, long before he had his name on a ballot.

He has now started fundraising off the Engoron verdict. The Census Bureau says the U.S. population was 335,893,238 as of Jan. 1. So all Trump needs is $1 from each.