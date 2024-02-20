NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

PREP BASKETBALL: Scoring surge from Valley Springs’ Drewry, Springdale Har-Ber’s Wood lead to victories

Today at 2:30 a.m.

by Rick Fires

Hayden Wood

There's an old adage in basketball that says it's hard to beat the same team three times in a row.

Bergman's girls can attest to the reality of it after losing 50-44 to Valley Springs in the championship game of the 3A-1 Conference Tournament.