Seven people arrested on various charges in Washington County





Arrests

Fayetteville

Terryon McComb, 19, homeless of Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm and possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to deliver. McComb was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Nye Nuckols, 27, of 3395 Yale St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, first-degree false imprisonment and third-degree domestic battery. Nuckols was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $75,000 bond.

Ladarius Hartaway, 31, of 1309 S. Washington Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with financial identity fraud and possession of a Schedule IV or V controlled substance with intent to deliver. Hartaway was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $1,500 bond.

Noah Parker, 21, homeless of Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with two counts of commercial burglary, two counts of criminal mischief, two counts of theft of property and resisting arrest. Parker was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $3,500 bond.

Little Flock

Cabrin Edgar, 21, of 2900 N. 22nd St. J1 in Rogers was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Edgar was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Kevin Hernandez-Galan, 25, homeless of Lowell, was arrested Saturday in connection with rape/sexual intercourse, terroristic threatening, aggravated assault on a family or household member and third-degree domestic battery. Hernandez-Galan was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Christen Debes, 35, of 2019 Brush Creek in Tontitown, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and aggravated assault. Debes was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.



