Several I-30 ramps in Saline County to close Thursday night for construction

Five Interstate 30 eastbound on- and off-ramps in Saline County at U.S. 70, U.S. 67 and South Street will be closed overnight Thursday as part of the I-30 widening project, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

The closures are scheduled from 9 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Friday.

Work crews will close on- and off-ramps at three consecutive I-30 eastbound interchanges between U.S. 70 and South Street in Benton to shift main lane traffic onto new concrete pavement.

The five eastbound ramps that will be closed include:

I-30 on-ramp at U.S. 70 (Exit 111). U.S. 70 traffic will detour to I-30 westbound Exit 106.

On- and off-ramps at U.S. 67 (Exit 114). Exiting traffic will detour to I-30 eastbound Exit 117. On-ramp traffic will detour to I-30 westbound Exit 106.

On- and off-ramps at South Street (Exit 116). Exiting traffic will detour to I-30 eastbound Exit 117. On-ramp local traffic will use adjacent streets to navigate around the closure.

All I-30 westbound on- and off-ramps will remain open during this scheduled activity.