Shead, Sharp lead Cougars in big win

Jamal Shead scored 26 points and Emanuel Sharp added 20 Monday night as the No. 2-ranked Houston Cougars picked up a signature win over the No. 6-ranked Iowa State Cyclones at the Fertitta Center in Houston.

The Cougars (23-3, 10-3 Big 12) led from start to finish despite being outrebounded 39-30 and allowing the Cyclones (20-6, 9-4) to shoot 52.9% from three-point range. The win marked Houston's fourth straight after a 78-65 loss to then-No. 8 Kansas on Feb. 3.

Keshon Gilbert (17 points), Tre King (13) and Curtis Jones (13) combined to go 9 of 12 from three-point range for Iowa State, but Houston responded by forcing 16 turnovers and turning them into 20 points.

TOP 25 WOMEN

NO. 13 LSU 81, TEXAS A&M 58

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Aneesah Morrow had 25 points and 15 rebounds, Flau'jae Johnson added 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and LSU beat shorthanded Texas A&M.

Angel Reese finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Hailey Van Lith scored 10 on 3-of-10 shooting for LSU (22-4, 9-3 SEC).

Janiah Barker had 21 points and nine rebounds for Texas A&M (17-8, 5-7). Aicha Coulibaly added 16 points and Sahara Jones scored 10.

ILLINOIS 86, NO. 14 INDIANA 66

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Makira Cook scored 22 points, Kendall Bostic had 12 points and 11 rebounds for her ninth double-double of the season and Illinois closed on a 15-3 run to beat No. 14 Indiana on Monday.

Illinois pulled away in the second quarter after an 18-2 run extended its lead to 44-26. Adalia McKenzie scored eight of her 14 points during the spurt.

Illinois (13-12, 7-8 Big Ten) had just six players get playing time -- and each of them scored in double figures. Genesis Bryant scored 15 points, Camille Hobby had 12 points and Gretchen Dolan added 11 points.

Mackenzie Holmes led Indiana (21-4, 12-3) with 24 points, going 10 of 14 from the field.

NO. 15 UCONN 73, NO. 21 CREIGHTON 53

HARTFORD, Conn. --Paige Bueckers scored 24 points, Aaliyah Edwards added 20 points and UConn beat Creighton to secure at least a share of the Big East regular-season championship and the top seed in the conference tournament.

Ashlynn Shade added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Huskies (23-5, 15-0), who gave Coach Geno Auriemma win No. 1,203, moving him past former Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski and into second on the all-time wins list behind Stanford's Tara VanDerveer (1,209).

Lauren Jensen had 18 points and Morgan Maly scored 16 for Creighton (21-4, 12-3).

NO. 19 NOTRE DAME 70, DUKE 62

DURHAM, N.C. -- Hannah Hidalgo scored 23 points, Maddy Westbeld had 14 points and 9 rebounds and Notre Dame beat Duke.

Hidalgo went 7 of 16 from the field with 3 three-pointers. She also had 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals.

Sonia Citron added 12 points and KK Bransford had eight for Notre Dame (19-6, 9-5 ACC), which improved to 5-3 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Notre Dame finished with 23 points off of 21 turnovers.

Reigan Richardson led Duke (16-9, 8-6) with 23 points. Taina Mair added 12 points and Jadyn Donovan had 10 points and eight rebounds.

SWAC MEN

ALABAMA A&M 75, UAPB 67

Omari Peek had 15 points as Alabama A&M (8-18, 7-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference) surged ahead in the second half to beat the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff at the AAMU Event Center in Huntsville, Ala.

Cameron Tucker had 14 points and 11 rebounds, Jayland Randall finished with 14 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists, and Chad Moodie accounted for 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs, who trailed for the bulk of the game.

After leading 35-33 at halftime, UAPB (11-15, 6-7) pushed its margin to 56-51 with 7:08 to go in the game following a short jumper from Kylen Milton. Alabama A&M quickly countered when Eric Lee scored on a layup moments later to start a 16-3 run over the next 5 minutes to assume control.

The Golden Lions could never fully recover from there.

Rashad Williams scored 23 points for UAPB, which went 9 of 34 (26.5%) from behind the three-point line. Joe French had 16 points, and Lonnell Martin Jr. put in 12 points. Ismael Plet also supplied a game-high 13 rebounds.

SWAC WOMEN

ALABAMA A&M 67, UAPB 59

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff wasn't able to overcome a horrendous first quarter and eventually suffered an upset loss at the AAMU Event Center in Huntsville, Ala.

UAPB (14-12, 9-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference) shot 2 of 18 (11.1%) in the opening period and fell into a 20-6 hole. The Golden Lions got within 37-25 by halftime and later 54-48 in the fourth quarter following a lay-up from Azaria Robinson. But Kaylah Turner and Alisha Wilson scored on back-to-back possessions for the Bulldogs, who were able to maintain their lead and pick up their second straight victory.

Amiah Simmons had 20 points and nine rebounds for Alabama A&M (12-13, 7-6), which never trailed. Turner ended with 19 points and eight rebounds while Wilson contributed 12 points and seven rebounds. The Bulldogs were 23 of 65 (35.4%) for the game and knocked down 18 of 24 (75%) free throws.

Maya Peat led UAPB with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Zaay Green added 11 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. The Golden Lions went 21 of 62 (33.9%) from the floor and 8 of 21 (38.1%) from the foul line.