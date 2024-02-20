Truckers threaten

boycott for Trump

The New York Daily News (TNS)

MAGA truck drivers are threatening to boycott New York City in support of former president Donald Trump, whose hometown's courts have ruled him liable for a history of fraud and sexual abuse.

Chatter about shutting down supplies to the nation's biggest city began Friday when trucker and influencer Chicago Ray posted an angry rant on X, formerly Twitter, in which he claimed to have spoken to 10 drivers who were upset about verdicts that went against Trump in recent weeks.

"You f*** around and find out," Chicago Ray said. "We're tired of you motherf***ing leftist f***ing with Trump."

In another post, the trucker wrote, "my advice for New Yorkers is start stocking up ... there's millions of Truckers for Trump, millions of us ... leave Trump TF alone."

On Friday, a Manhattan judge ordered the former president to pay $355 million because of shady business practices that included inflating and deflating the value of his properties to suit his needs. Last month, a jury agreed that Trump owes writer E. Jean Carroll $83.3 for defamation after he continued to speak ill of the woman he was found responsible for sexually assaulting nearly 30 years ago.

Chicago Ray took down his initial message after it went viral and walked his comments back a few steps Monday.

"I'm not no figurehead here, I'm not no leader of any movement," he said in a follow-up posting. "I hear chatter, I let you guys know what I heard."

Chicago Ray told his 241,000 social media followers that he wasn't encouraging anyone to do anything and claimed to have removed his original post because it upset his grandson. But his sentiments took on a life of their own after being amplified by social and traditional media.

Right-wing activists supported the idea of refusing deliveries to New York City. Others questioned how effective a boycott would be considering the citywide warehouses already stocked with supplies, entryways into the city by air and rail and all the trucking companies that won't observe an unorganized strike.

Chicago Ray can't be reached through instant messages on X. He said he was in Wisconsin in one of his messages.

Trump still faces criminal charges in New York City, Washington, D.C., Georgia and Florida, where he now lives.

Bank reschedules

a planned auction

The Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- A Virginia bank says it will delay plans to auction off land at West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice's resort in an attempt to recover more than $300 million on defaulted business loans by the governor's family.

In a filing Friday in Greenbrier County Circuit Court, Carter Bank & Trust of Martinsville, Va., said it will reschedule the March 5 auction to a later date, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. The bank also asked that a hearing set for today be postponed on a request by the Greenbrier Sporting Club in White Sulphur Springs for a preliminary injunction against the bank.

Carter Bank published a legal notice in the Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 6 announcing the March 5 auction in Lewisburg involving land at the Greenbrier Sporting Club. Carter Bank has said it would "aggressively" pursue $302 million it was owed in principal debt, plus interest and fees, from companies owned by the governor's family.

In its Friday filing, Carter Bank said it "understands that homeowners within the Greenbrier Sporting Club development are also very interested in this matter and may be considering undertaking action of their own."

The sporting club is a private equity club and residential community that opened in 2000. Justice bought the resort out of bankruptcy in 2009. He began serving the first of his two terms as governor in 2017.

The sporting club's Feb. 7 circuit court complaint said the auction would jeopardize thousands of jobs and "severely damage" the club and the Greenbrier Resort, which has hosted U.S. presidents and royalty and is the county's largest employer. The complaint also sought a jury trial to address claims by the Justice family against Carter Bank.

On at least four occasions between 2021 and 2023, the Justice companies tried to steer their banking business from Carter Bank to other lenders, who were prepared to pay off all or part of their Carter Bank loans, but Carter Bank "blocked or sabotaged" the transfer efforts, the complaint said.

A federal lawsuit filed by the Justice companies against the bank in November is pending.