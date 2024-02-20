University of the Ozarks gets $2.2 million to create graphic design curriculum

CLARKSVILLE -- The University of the Ozarks announced Monday it received a $2.2 million gift from the Little Rock-based Windgate Foundation to create a new graphic design curriculum.

The gift includes a $2 million endowment to allow the university to establish the "Windgate professor of art" position in graphic design, according to a university news release. It also includes $80,000 for classroom resources to support classes in graphic design and $100,000 to be split between scholarships and the Windgate Student Fine Art Exhibit Endowment, which will support consumable supplies for art students.

Janie Diels, vice president for academic affairs, said in the news release the university is excited to expand its graphic design offerings in light of the "high demand" for such skills in its graduates.

The university hopes to start offering graphic design classes in the 2024-25 academic year, Diels said in the release. There are no immediate plans to add graphic design as a major or minor, she said.