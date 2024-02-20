VFW requests attendance at Fort Smith veteran’s graveside service Thursday





FORT SMITH -- Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8845 is requesting veterans and members of the community to attend the graveside service Thursday for Roy M. Snelgrove, a Vietnam veteran from Fort Smith with no family in the area.

A case manager from a local nonprofit organization assisted Snelgrove the past several months while he was hospitalized with a severe medical condition, according to a VFW news release. The case manager advised the Fort Smith VFW Post of Snelgrove's death and requested assistance to ensure he was not considered indigent, forgotten, alone or deprived of military funeral honors due to family not claiming his remains, the release states.

Snelgrove died Feb. 10 at the age of 72, according to his obituary.

The Army veteran will be laid to rest at Fort Smith National Cemetery at 1 p.m. Thursday, where he will be reunited with his wife who preceded him in death, the release states.

SADA, a charitable motorcycle organization, will lead the funeral procession, starting at Lewis Funeral Chapel, to the cemetery. Other motorcycle organizations will also assist and attend the service. U.S. Army honor guards will provide military funeral honors.



