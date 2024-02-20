Walmart posts $5.49 billion quarterly profit

Walmart reported another quarter of stellar results, ending the year on a high note as its low prices attract shoppers looking for deals.

But shoppers are spending less per trip as price increases are abating and the company's forecast is below Wall Street expectations.

Walmart also confirmed that it would buy smart TV maker Vizio for $2.3 billion.

Shoppers have remained resilient, propped up by a strong labor market and steady wages. But Americans pulled back on spending in January after a Christmas splurge.

Walmart is among the first batch of major U.S. retailers to report quarterly results. Industry analysts are dissecting the data, seeking to shed more light on how consumers are feeling, particularly after the government reported a significant decline in consumer spending last month.

Walmart has used its clout to work with suppliers to manage inflation. But while prices for some groceries such as dairy, chicken and seafood, are falling, Walmart's Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillion told analysts in November that he would like to see that happening in the dry grocery category as well. General merchandise prices are also receding, helping the retailer to roll back prices.

Walmart earned $5.49 billion, or $2.03 per share in the quarter ended Jan. 31. That compares with $6.27 billion, or $2.32 per share in the year ago quarter. Adjusted earnings was $1.80 per share.

Sales rose 5.7% to $173.38 billion.

Analysts were expecting $1.64 per share on sales of $170.85 billion, according to FactSet.