2023-24 NBA Championship Midseason Odds

The Boston Celtics are alone at the top of the NBA standings at the All-Star break and their title odds have only shortened as their dominant campaign continues.

The Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks began the season as NBA Finals co-favorites at +380 back in October, but while the Bucks have faltered, having fired first-year coach Adrian Griffin and gone 3–7 since hiring Doc Rivers a few weeks ago, Boston's title odds improved to +260. Milwaukee (+600) now has the fourth-best odds to win its second title in four years behind the defending champion Denver Nuggets (+440) and surging Los Angeles Clippers (+550), who have never been to the Finals in franchise history.

Those four teams comprise the top tier of championship contenders, but beyond the first-place and Finals favorite Celtics (43–12), the current title odds do not mirror the standings. The Nuggets (36–19) are in fourth place in the Western Conference, a game behind the Clippers (36–17) while the Bucks (35–21) are in third in the East, 8.5 games back from Boston.

The Minnesota Timberwolves (39–16) are in first in the Western Conference with the No. 1 defense in the NBA, but they still have the ninth-best odds to win their first-ever championship (+2400). The Oklahoma City Thunder (36–17) are in second place behind the T-Wolves and they actually have slightly better title odds (+2200) than the best team in the West. And though the Cleveland Cavaliers (36–17) have ascended to second place in the East ahead of Milwaukee, they're still tied with OKC for the seventh-best championship odds.

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics have the NBA's best record. Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports

Between those three teams and the four Finals favorites are the Phoenix Suns (+1400) and New York Knicks (+1800), who have identical records (33–22) at the break. The Philadelphia 76ers (32–22) round out the top 10 teams by title odds. However, they're in limbo with reigning MVP Joel Embiid (knee) on the shelf. At +3000, Philly is firmly between the top-flight teams and the next group, which begins with the Dallas Mavericks (32–23) and reigning Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat (30–25) who are tied at +4200.

Further down the list, the Los Angeles Lakers (30–26) and Golden State Warriors (27–26) are long shots at +5000 and they currently occupy the last two play-in spots. But remember: The Lakers did go on a run to the Western Conference Finals last season from a play-in spot and the Heat advanced all the way to the Finals.

Unlike last year when Kevin Durant was dealt to the Suns, the trade deadline was quiet this time around. However, the playoff picture, and thus the betting market, can still shift plenty between now and April, when the postseason begins. As the Celtics displayed last year and the Clippers and Cavaliers have shown over the last several weeks, a team can completely change its outlook with a midseason turnaround.

2023-24 NBA Finals Odds

Boston Celtics +260

Denver Nuggets +440

Los Angeles Clippers +550

Milwaukee Bucks +600

Phoenix Suns +1400

New York Knicks +1800

Cleveland Cavaliers +2200

Oklahoma City Thunder +2200

Minnesota Timberwolves +2400

Philadelphia 76ers +3000

Miami Heat +4200

Dallas Mavericks +4200

New Orleans Pelicans +4600

Los Angeles Lakers +5000

Golden State Warriors +5000

Sacramento Kings +6000

Indiana Pacers +10000

Orlando Magic +24000

Atlanta Hawks +24000

Chicago Bulls +49000

Utah Jazz +49000

Houston Rockets +49000

Toronto Raptors +60000

Brooklyn Nets +60000

