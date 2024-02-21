Bill Clinton extolls the value of immigrants during Little Rock naturalization ceremony Wednesday

Today at 6:36 p.m.

by Dale Ellis

Alix Bonilla (left) shakes President Bill Clinton's hand Wednesday during the naturalization ceremony at the Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/222naturalization/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)
Alix Bonilla (left) shakes President Bill Clinton's hand Wednesday during the naturalization ceremony at the Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/222naturalization/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

In a ceremony as old as the republic, 40 people from 21 countries across the globe gathered at the William J. Clinton Presidential Center to complete their first step in the American Dream -- to be sworn in as the country's newest citizens.

In