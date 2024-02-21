Club learns about affirmations





Delores Kelley presented the "Creating and Using Affirmations" program to the Heart-N-Hands Extension Homemakers Club. The meeting and craft were held recently at the Pursuit Church in White Hall.

Kelley opened her program by stating the importance of creating and using personal affirmations to boost mood and improve self-talk.

"Positive affirmations can help us change our thought processes and lead us to having more positive conversation with ourselves about our emotions, behaviors, and thoughts," according to the presentation. "Over time, this positivity can lead us to more positive emotions, behaviors, and thoughts."

Kelley discussed the importance of making specific affirmations which allow a person to focus their thoughts and energy on one thing.

"The more consistently you use your affirmation, the more automatic it will become. When your affirmation is automatic, you have succeeded in changing your thoughts," according to the presentation.

Kelley discussed how to create affirmations. First, one should think about what they want to improve. Start with "I am, I can, I choose..." or a similar positive statement.

"Complete your statement with a specific thought, feeling, or behavior that will move you towards your goal. Choose a time or situation in which you will use your affirmation," she said.

Kelley closed her program by stating that one will know if the affirmation is working if it becomes more automatic and they notice a change in the thought, emotion, or behavior they have targeted.

Also during Heart-N-Hands, club president Jody Stout welcomed everyone, including guest Susan Carolan.

Kelley, the community service chairman, reminded the club to bring cereal for the Backpack Program at Pursuit Church.

Nancy Rosen, the special community service project chairman, stated that she and Margaret Thomas took pull-ups, hooded towels, washcloths, baby bibs, and unscented baby wipes to the Hope of the Delta, which helps parents.

She also stated that Walk Across Arkansas will begin March 11 and end May 5. She asked for names of people who wanted to participate.

Stout discussed upcoming events that the members can look forward to attending:

Feb. 22 -- From 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. there will be a Jefferson County EHC Craft Workshop (handmade burlap wall hanging) at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Office;

Feb. 29 -- "The Story of Our Life" Workshop beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the extension office;

March 5 -- Starting at 9:30 a.m., leader training will be held at the extension office followed by a board meeting at 10:45 a.m.;

March 6 -- Arkansas Extension Homemakers Council Spring Workshop at the Wyndham Hotel in North Little Rock;

March 11 -- Walk Across Arkansas begins;

March 14 --Heart-N-Hands EHC Club meeting with flattened can craft;

March 15 - Rural Life Conference at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

After the meeting, Brenda Robinson taught the club a Decorated Valentine Gift Bag craft.



