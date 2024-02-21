Creighton thrashes top-ranked UConn

OMAHA, Neb. -- Steven Ashworth scored 16 of his 20 points in the first half as Creighton built a double-digit lead, and the No. 15 Bluejays knocked off UConn 85-66 on Tuesday night for the program's first win over a No. 1-ranked team.

Creighton (20-7, 10-6 Big East) led by 23 points with 10 minutes left but saw its lead cut to 10 before holding the Huskies scoreless on five straight possessions, rebuilding their cushion and prompting students to leave their seats to prepare to storm the court -- which they did as soon as the buzzer sounded.

UConn (24-3, 14-2) had its 14-game win streak end three days after it beat then-No. 4 Marquette by 28 points for one of the most impressive victories of the season -- and one day after it was voted as the first unanimous No. 1 this season in the AP poll.

Trey Alexander scored 16 points and Ryan Kalkbrenner added 15 for the Bluejays, who made 14 of 28 three-pointers in their second-best shooting night from beyond the arc this season. Creighton was just 6 of 26 on threes in its 62-48 loss at UConn last month.

UConn's Tristen Newton scored 17 of his 27 points in the second half, including 10 during the 18-5 spurt that helped pull the Huskies within 74-64.

The Huskies made a season-low 3 three-pointers on 16 attempts in their most lopsided loss since Houston beat them 84-45 in the American Athletic Conference Tournament on March 15, 2019. They had come into the game off a Big East-record three straight wins by at least 25 points.

The Bluejays made just two of their first nine shots, trailed by eight points early and had leading scorer Baylor Scheierman on the bench for eight minutes in the first half after he picked up two fouls. Scheierman finished with 12 points.

The Huskies had problems of their own. Donovan Clingan, their 7-2, 280-pound center, was called for two quick fouls and played just 11 minutes in the half, and UConn went through a 2-for-10 spell while Creighton was finding its rhythm.

A couple big shots from reserves Francisco Farabello and Jasen Green sparked an 18-2 run. Farabello made two straight 3s and Green hit one from the corner to wipe out the Huskies' lead.

Then Ashworth struck from over 30 feet to begin a personal run of 13 straight points for the Bluejays, who made 14 of their last 19 shots of the half and went to the locker room with a 43-29 lead.

NO. 5 TENNESSEE 72, MISSOURI 67

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Dalton Knecht scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half, Tobe Awaka had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 5 Tennessee overcame a slow start to beat Missouri.

Jonas Aidoo added 14 points and Zakai Zeigler 10 for the Volunteers (20-6, 10-3 SEC), who trailed by seven in the second half before rallying to win their fifth straight at Mizzou Arena and close within a half game of No. 13 Alabama in the conference race.

Sean East II scored 24 points and Noah Carter had 20 for the Tigers (8-18, 0-13), who have lost 15 of their 16.

Missouri led 29-26 at the half, the fourth time in the past 12 games that Tennessee was held to 28 points or fewer in the first half.

NO. 25 BYU 78, NO. 11 BAYLOR 71

PROVO, Utah -- Aly Khalifa had 14 points, 7 assists and 7 rebounds to lead No. 25 BYU to a victory over No. 11 Baylor.

Jaxson Robinson scored 16 points and Trevin Knell added 13 for the Cougars (19-7, 7-6 Big 12), who earned their third home victory over a top 25 opponent this season.

Jalen Bridges finished with 15 points and eight rebounds to lead the Bears. Ja'Kobe Walter and Yves Missi tallied 13 points apiece for Baylor (19-7, 8-5).

TOP 25 WOMEN

NO. 23 OKLAHOMA 95, CINCINNATI 87

CINCINNATI -- Skylar Vann scored 22 points, and Lexy Keys and Sahara Williams each added 17 points to help No. 23 Oklahoma beat Cincinnati .

Oklahoma (19-7, 13-2 Big 12) bounced back after losing for the first time since Jan. 10, ending a nine-game winning streak on Saturday against No. 24 West Virginia.

Oklahoma scored the opening seven points of the game and never trailed against Cincinnati -- leading by as many as 22 points with 4:22 left in the third quarter.

Aubrey Joens was held to 10 points on 4-of-17 shooting, including 1 of 10 from three-point range, for Oklahoma. Keys went over the 1,000-point mark for her career.