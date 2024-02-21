ENTERTAINMENT: ‘Hobbits and Sax’ on Little Rock Winds program





MUSIC

Little Rock Winds and conductor Israel Getzov present a concert titled "Hobbits and Sax," 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, Little Rock.

Saxophonist and former Little Rock Winds member Andy Wen solos in the world premiere of Neil Flory's Concerto No. 2 for Alto Sax.

The program also includes Johan de Meij's Symphony No. 1, "The Lord of the Rings"; "Grand Choir Dialogue" for antiphonal brass and organ by Eugene Gigout; "Elegy for a Young American" by Ronald Lo Presti; "Molly on the Shore" by Percy Grainger; and "Satiric Dances" by Norman Dello Joio.

Flory will provide insight on his concerto in a 7 p.m. pre-concert "Meet the Composer" session. Admission is $15, free for students. Visit lrwinds.org.

'Celebrating Black Voices'

"Shining Light: A Cabaret Celebrating Black Voices," music, dance and spoken word performances that a news release describes as "a celebration of Black history and a herald of the future told through the perspective of members of the Black community," is onstage at 7 p.m. Sunday at The Joint, 301 Main St., in North Little Rock's Argenta District. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Argenta Community Theater Operations Manager Alycya Thomas organized the cabaret evening. The cast includes Val Bell, Austin Bernard, Ana Brandon, Kyndal Collins, Destaney Duguid, Torres Eskew, Nick Farr, Agnolia Gay, Evan Hamilton, Keith Harper, Tyranni Hubbard, Willie Johnson, Portia Jones, Mya Little, Tylen Loring, Marcus Murphy, Kasey Rowland and Spencer Steward. Brandon, the current Miss Conway, will host.

Tickets are $10. Visit argentacommunitytheater.org/buy-ticket.

ART

'Dialogues With Mother Earth'

"Dialogues With Mother Earth: Drawing to Save the Planet," 13 large-scale charcoal-on-canvas murals by Erica Daborn, opens Friday with a 5-7 p.m. reception in the William H. Kennedy Jr. and International Paper galleries at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. The exhibition will be on display through Aug 16. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. Visit artx3.org/exhibitions.

"Rescue" and "Survivors" by Erica Daborn go on display Friday at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansasin Pine Bluff. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)





