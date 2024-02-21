Four men killed in separate vehicle accidents on state roads Tuesday

Four people were killed in separate vehicle accidents on state roads on Tuesday, according to preliminary crash reports.

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Washington County at noon on Tuesday, a preliminary crash report from the Arkansas State Police stated.

58-year-old Rodney Woods of Huntsville died after the 2018 Nissan Rogue he was driving on U.S. 412 drove off the road, struck a culvert and overturned, state troopers reported. The crash happened just after 6:20 p.m.

In a second incident, just before 3 p.m. on U.S. 67 in White County, a pedestrian was fatally struck, Arkansas State Police reported.

William Sparks, 51, of Beebe was struck by a 2000 Freightliner traveling south after walking into the vehicle's pathway, the report stated.

In another incident, a 19-year-old died after a single-vehicle crash in Cleburne County on Arkansas 16 just before 1 p.m., the crash report said.

Brock McCarthy, 19, of Edgemont was killed after the 2001 Dodge he was driving on Arkansas 16 near Jimmerson Road overturned, the crash report said.

A Hardy man was also killed after a crash in Clay County around noon, a preliminary crash report said.

49-year-old Timothy Evans of Hardy was driving a 2001 Chevrolet on U.S. 67 near Clay Road when it crossed the centerline and struck another vehicle's driver's side, the report stated.

All four crashes were reported to have dry roads and clear weather conditions.

At least 54 people have died this year due to crashes on state roads as of Wednesday afternoon, according to reports published by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.