Four people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas





Arrests

Bentonville

Zayne Oliphant, 32, of 3108 S.W. Warberry Ave. in Bentonville, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Oliphant was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Centerton

Abigail Karns, 36, of 937 Fieldstone Court in Centerton, was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Karns was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Brittany Swain, 28, of 517 E. School St. in Lincoln, was arrested Monday in connection with possession of a controlled substance, simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a minor. Swain was being held at the Washington County Detention Center Tuesday with no bond set.

Richard Reil, 32, of 18107 Mockingbird Lane in Canehill, was arrested Monday in connection with possession of a controlled substance, simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and theft by receiving. Reil was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Tuesday with no bond set.



