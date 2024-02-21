Golden Lions suffer road loss

An early lead didn’t last Monday night as cold shooting cost the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men’s basketball team on the road.

The Golden Lions lost 75-67 at Alabama A&M, its fourth loss in the past five games.

UAPB (11-15, 6-7 SWAC), coming off Saturday’s win at Alabama State, looked primed to sweep the weekend road trip when it took a 28-13 lead in the first half.

Alabama A&M (8-18, 7-6) cut it to 35-33 by halftime, then outscored the Golden Lions 42-32 in the second half to sweep the season series with UAPB after winning 63-62 in Pine Bluff on Jan. 6.

With 11:12 remaining in the first half, UAPB guard Joe French made a 3-pointer to give the Golden Lions the lead, 31-18. The Bulldogs responded with an 8-0 run, which French ended with another 3-pointer with 8:39 left until halftime.

The Golden Lions didn’t score again until guard Rashad Williams made one free throw just over 6 minutes later. Lonnell Martin Jr. made two free throws in the first minute of the second half, but Alabama A&M took the lead with a 7-0 run.

Ismael Plet scored on a driving layup with 16:40 remaining in the game. It was UAPB’s first field goal in 11:59 of game time.

The Golden Lions were able to reclaim the lead a few times in the second half, at one point leading 56-51 after a layup by Kylen Milton with 7:08 remaining, but UAPB went cold again. The Golden Lions didn’t score from the field again until the final minute of the game as the Bulldogs retook the lead and kept it.

Williams led UAPB with 23 points. French scored 1 and Martin finished with 12. Plet collected 13 rebounds to go with 6 points. UAPB shot 31.8% from the floor and 9 of 34 from 3-point range.

Four Bulldogs scored in double digits, led by forward Omari Peek with 15.

Alabama A&M dominated the paint 42-22 and scored 12 second-chance points off 15 offensive rebounds.

The loss leaves UAPB alone in ninth place.



