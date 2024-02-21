Carlo Pace, a sergeant with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police, said a group of cyclists "were able to pin down a good size lion with its claws and teeth and everything else under a mountain bike" after a cougar latched onto a 60-year-old woman, injuring her.

George Andrews, 30, of Dade City, Fla., was charged with two counts of election perjury and 28 counts of election forgery as authorities say he forged signatures on petitions to make No Labels an officially recognized political party in Kansas.

Obadiah Lashley, 29, was being held on Rikers Island for assault as a hate crime, criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated harassment, menacing and assault after a driving instructor claimed the suspect called him a "dirty Jew" and bashed him in the head with a metal bat.

John Cheeks is suing several groups that run the Powerball in Washington for $340 million in compensation, as well as damages and interest, for not awarding him the grand prize in a January 2023 drawing in which he bought a ticket that matched the numbers of a Powerball test.

Jeffrey Stevens, 41, a freelance reporter based in Fort Wayne, Ind., faces up to five years in prison as federal prosecutors say he admitted to posting on the CIA's website that he was going to shoot pro-Israel U.S. government officials.

Zahid Badroodien, who's in charge of water and sanitation in Cape Town, South Africa, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that investigators confirmed a ship carrying 19,000 cows was the source of the "sewage smell blanketing parts of the city."

Annie Anderson, 51, faces a first-degree murder charge after authorities say DNA and genealogical research helped investigators crack the case of "Baby Skylar" -- an unidentified newborn found dead in 2005 inside a Phoenix airport trash can.

Andres Lopez Obrador, president of Mexico, said highway maintenance in southern Mexico was transferred to the military because the Transportation Department's contracts with private companies "were all rotten with corruption."