A disgusting analogy

Our former President Trump made a statement regarding the death of the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny via his "Truth" social media account:

"Biden:Trump::Putin:Navalny."

There are simply no words in the English language which adequately describe my disgust with this analogy. Donald Trump is a vile creature, devoid of decency and humanity. Shame on you.

H. PETER ELZER

Fayetteville

Well, take it or leave it

Hobson's Choice from hell: November 2024.

RICK JOHNSON

Conway

Don't trash the state

What a mess and, no, I'm not talking politics. I'm talking trash! Arkansas is sure not living up to being "the natural state." Take a ride down any highway or major thoroughfare and you will see trash piled up in the gutters, in the median, in the bordering grassy areas. I witnessed this just the other day exiting Interstate 40 East at MacArthur/Pike Avenue in North Little Rock, and on Chenal Boulevard close to the Promenade shopping center. And don't get me started on I-530 headed to Redfield/Sheridan/Pine Bluff, which is constantly littered.

Come on, Arkansas Department of Transportation, and keep on top of this issue; and come on, people ... you know better than this. Keep your trash in your vehicle until you get home. If you witness someone tossing trash from their car, get their tag number and call the ArDOT litter hotline (1-866-811-1222) and report it. Let's all do our part to keep Arkansas beautiful and live up to being the natural state.

SALLY GOSS

Little Rock

Uninformed masses

Democracy often means uninformed masses easily succumbing to herd mentality and making decisions based on what is popular, as opposed to what is reasonable.

Should we abandon this messy, uncertain political process in favor of an Aristotelian philosopher king, a thoughtful and reflective leader capable of applying logic to the issues of the state and having the authority to hand down decrees that do the most good for the most people? Unfortunately, this kind of individual is rare, maybe nonexistent, and too often the masses are fooled by con men looking for an easy mark.

Herein lies the rub. Do we trust the fate of the republic to the collective decisions of easily excitable lemmings, or to a despotic carnival barker seeking to pick our pockets for personal gain? Is there no other way?

Our leaders are irredeemably corrupt and the populace is irredeemably ignorant. We are caught in a perpetual cycle of political theater that awards power and renders the vast majority impotent, nothing more than fodder for agendas. No individual will remedy this. No political party is the answer. If the people don't wake up and show up, we deserve what we get.

RL HUTSON

Cabot

Church standing tall

As we approach the anniversary of the tornado that violently hit Little Rock last March, I am reminded that my church, Immanuel Baptist Church, was at the center of the city helping those in need. Hundreds of our members worked tirelessly for days in the City Center helping those displaced and in need. We walked through neighborhoods giving out water, food, boxes and clothes, ministering to anyone in need. This is my Immanuel, not the one a lone Democrat-Gazette reporter has chosen to attack.

I have attended Immanuel since I was two weeks old and am almost 70, and am proud to support our wonderful pastor who preaches God's word so humbly. As an attorney for 48 years, and a past municipal, juvenile and Arkansas Court of Appeals judge, I've had years of experience dealing with victims and families. Every situation is painful, different and private to families. Mistakes are often made in handling delicate situations, but honest people try to do their best. I am thankful for our pastor, his wife and his precious family. I am thankful for the vast majority of our members standing strongly behind him. I am thankful for the countless kind comments I've received from folks all over our community about the good work Immanuel is doing and how we are standing tall against the devil. Immanuel will continue to do so.

BETH GLADDEN COULSON

Little Rock