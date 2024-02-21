EJ's Eats and Drinks in Little Rock still up and running

EJ's Eats and Drinks, 523 Center St., Little Rock, is still up and running, and open for lunch at the top of the week, although we confirmed it was closed on Saturday.

We also confirmed that the restaurant lost its alcoholic beverage license some months ago; a sign in the window notes it has applied for a new license.

And the young woman who answered the phone -- (501) 666-3700 -- confirmed that they're short-handed; a Sunday Facebook post (facebook.com/ejseats) notes they are "Currently hiring front of house individuals!"

Hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. ejslittlerock.com.











