Little Rock police investigating shooting that killed man, injured another

Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured another Wednesday morning, the department said.

Officers responded to 4209 W. 24th St. around 12:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting, the police department said in a post on X.

One man was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds, the post said.

The identity of the man was not immediately released.

Officers were then notified that a second person had been taken to a local hospital, where he was found to be in critical condition, the post said.

The second person, an adult male, was also shot, and police believe he was connected to the incident, according to Mark Edwards, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.