LR Southwest gets berth with victory





Little Rock Southwest clinched a Class 6A state tournament berth by protecting its home floor and knocking off Conway 64-60 on Tuesday night at Gryphon Arena in Little Rock.

Southwest's frontcourt combo of junior Montrell Martin and senior James Deloach had their way down low against the undersized Wampus Cats. Martin scored a game-high 20 points for the Gryphons, while Deloach finished with 17 points.

"Early on, we just made the simple plays and played through our bigs," Southwest Coach Chris Threatt said. "It made the game simple and everybody was executing their roles. I think we tried to get a little cute somewhere towards the middle of the third quarter going into the fourth."

Southwest controlled the pace early, taking a 15-9 advantage at the end of the first quarter. A layup from Martin with just over a minute left in the first half gave Southwest its largest lead of the half at 31-20, which would remain the score at halftime.

The Southwest lead grew to 34-20 early in the third quarter on a three-pointer from senior Jonathan Taylor. But as the quarter progressed, Conway began to chip away at the lead. Freshman Karl Anthony Johnson Jr. hit a three-pointer with nine seconds left in the third to cut the Gryphons' lead at 44-40.





Entering the fourth quarter, Southwest held a 46-40 advantage with momentum swinging toward Conway. Wampus Cats junior Kanard Turner converted on a three-point play with 5:33 left to cut the deficit to 50-45. Two free throws from Turner at the 4:04 mark pulled Conway to within 50-47. Turner finished with 14 points.

Southwest punched back as Martin converted on a three-point play to push the Gryphons' lead up to 53-47 with 3:44 to play. Less than a minute later, Martin knocked down a baseline jumper to make the score 55-49. A dunk from Deloach with 1:50 left extended the Southwest lead to 59-50.

Following a quick three-pointer from the Wampus Cats, Deloach flushed a putback dunk off a miss from Martin to make the score 61-53 with 1:29 to go.

Five quick points by Turner inside the final minute cut the deficit to 63-60, but Southwest junior Johnathan Hudson made a free throw with 2.4 seconds left to seal the win.

"I want to commend Conway. They understood it was a must-win game for both of us and I thought there was a stretch there that they were playing harder than we were," Threatt said. "It wasn't that we weren't playing hard, but they were in the mode where they understood that it was a moment of distress and they had to deliver."

With Southwest concluding its regular season Tuesday, the Gryphons will have extra time to prepare for next week's Class 6A state tournament.

"We are happy we are off [Friday]," Threatt said. "We get a chance to watch film and clean up some areas. All the basics you start the year with, we're going to get a chance to try to clean those up because the playoffs are unforgiving."

GIRLS

CONWAY 67, LR SOUTHWEST 34

Conway outscored Little Rock Southwest 23-4 in the first quarter and cruised to a victory over the Gryphons.

Junior Emerie Bohanon scored 13 of her game-high 18 points in the first half to spark the early dominance from the Lady Wampus Cats. Senior Amyia Taylor scored 11 points and junior Alivia Cox added 10 in the win.

Little Rock Southwest was led by sophomore D'Ariah Harris, who finished with 10 points for the Gryphons.







