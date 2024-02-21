Marion scores first 15 vs. Paragould

PARAGOULD -- Marion scored the game's first 15 points and never looked back Tuesday night in a 51-15 victory over Paragould at Doc Paynter Court.

The Lady Patriots forced 28 Lady Ram turnovers and did not allow a field goal in the first or fourth quarters.

Nine players scored for Marion (15-10 overall, 8-5 5A-East), led by 12 points and 7 rebounds from Jada Cheers, 10 points from Ayanna Hayes and 8 points from Madison Glaspie.

Paragould (1-22, 0-13) got four points from Reese Roleson and three from Micah Roleson.

Cheers scored the game's first seven points, including two layups and a putback that she turned into a three-point play.

Glaspie hit a layup followed by another Cheers basket that gave Marion an 11-0 lead, followed by baskets by Ny'Asia Jackson and Hayes. The Lady Patriots led 15-2 after the first quarter.

Paragould got its first field goal of the game when Alazijah Lurry hit a short jumper that cut the lead to 22-5 with 3:16 left in the second quarter, but Marion closed out the first half on an 8-0 run, including six straight from Glaspie.

Paragould was just 1 of 9 shooting in the first half with 21 turnovers.

Marion's lead hit 35-5 when Jackson hit a free throw with 5:16 left in the third quarter, and it led 43-15 after three quarters.

The Lady Patriots scored the fourth quarter's only eight points while the Lady Rams missed all eight of their field goal attmpts.

BOYS

MARION 82, PARAGOULD 24

Marion remained in the hunt for the 5A-East title Tuesday night by opening the game on an 11-0 run to outpace Paragould.

The Patriots ripped the Rams by limiting the hosts to just 7 of 34 shooting, including 0 of 10 in the second quarter.

Lyndell Buckingham scored 13 points for Marion, while Mikell Lewis finished with 11, and LaDaryl Robinson and Chandler Randle each chipped in 9.

Lucas Deatherage led Paragould with six points, while Nate Brittingham scored five.

Buckingham opened the scoring for Marion (17-4 overall, 11-2 5A East) with a three-pointer, followed by a Robinson layup and back-to-back dunks from Jalen White and Robinson.

The Marion lead hit 17-2 on a Ronnie Townsend layup. The Patriots led 21-8 entering the second quarter.

A Randle putback started the second-quarter scoring and sparked a 12-0 run.

The spurt rolled on with a David Brewer layup and consecutive three-pointers from Buckingham and Mikell Lewis gave the Patriots a 31-8 advantage with 5:06 left in the second. A pair of Lewis free throws gave Marion a 33-8 lead.

A Buckingham layup with 2:19 left in the first half gave Marion a 39-9 lead. The Patriots carried a 45-15 lead to halftime.

Paragould's second-quarter offense was limited to a 7-of-11 showing from the free-throw line as it missed all 10 attempts from the field in the frame.

A Lewis three-pointer with 2:44 left in the third quarter gave Marion a 61-19 lead and it enjoyed a 65-22 advantage to open the fourth frame.

Daryan Selvy Jr. hit a three-pointer that pushed the Patriots' up to 74-22 with 2:20 left in regulation.