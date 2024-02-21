Medical students celebrate accomplishment

Hannah Jumper (left), a first-year doctor of osteopathic medicine student at the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education, holds her son Logan Jumper, 3, while tossing two pairs of medical scrubs into a fire pit, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at a ceremony on the ACHE campus in Fort Smith. Several first-year D.O. students carried on the tradition of celebrating the completion of their final anatomy course, a subject which all students at ACHE are required to take, by cheerfully burning the scrubs, shoes and other items of clothing they wore while taking the challenging courses. They also used the opportunity to make s'mores, cook hot dogs and listen to music to celebrate the accomplishment. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery.

(River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

Hannah Jumper (left), a first-year doctor of osteopathic medicine student at the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education, holds her son Logan Jumper, 3, while tossing two pairs of medical scrubs into a fire pit, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at a ceremony on the ACHE campus in Fort Smith. Several first-year D.O. students carried on the tradition of celebrating the completion of their final anatomy course, a subject which all students at ACHE are required to take, by cheerfully burning the scrubs, shoes and other items of clothing they wore while taking the challenging courses. They also used the opportunity to make sâ€™mores, cook hotdogs and listen to music to celebrate the accomplishment. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

Liesl Krone, a first-year doctor of osteopathic medicine student at the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education, drops four pairs of medical scrubs into a fire pit, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at a ceremony on the ACHE campus in Fort Smith. Several first-year D.O. students carried on the tradition of celebrating the completion of their final anatomy course, a subject which all students at ACHE are required to take, by cheerfully burning the scrubs, shoes and other items of clothing they wore while taking the challenging courses. They also used the opportunity to make sâ€™mores, cook hotdogs and listen to music to celebrate the accomplishment. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

Liesl Krone, a first-year doctor of osteopathic medicine student at the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education, drops four pairs of medical scrubs into a fire pit, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at a ceremony on the ACHE campus in Fort Smith. Several first-year D.O. students carried on the tradition of celebrating the completion of their final anatomy course, a subject which all students at ACHE are required to take, by cheerfully burning the scrubs, shoes and other items of clothing they wore while taking the challenging courses. They also used the opportunity to make sâ€™mores, cook hotdogs and listen to music to celebrate the accomplishment. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

Sammy Adams (left) and Grant Cooper, first-year doctor of osteopathic medicine students at the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education, toss medical scrubs into a fire pit Monday at a ceremony on the ACHE campus in Fort Smith. Several first-year D.O. students carried on the tradition of celebrating the completion of their final anatomy course, a subject which all students at ACHE are required to take, by cheerfully burning the scrubs, shoes and other items of clothing they wore while taking the challenging courses. They also used the opportunity to make s'mores, cook hot dogs and listen to music to celebrate the accomplishment. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery.

(River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

Sammy Adams (left) and Grant Cooper, first-year doctor of osteopathic medicine students at the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education, toss medical scrubs into a fire pit, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at a ceremony on the ACHE campus in Fort Smith. Several first-year D.O. students carried on the tradition of celebrating the completion of their final anatomy course, a subject which all students at ACHE are required to take, by cheerfully burning the scrubs, shoes and other items of clothing they wore while taking the challenging courses. They also used the opportunity to make sâ€™mores, cook hotdogs and listen to music to celebrate the accomplishment. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

Evan Rosenzweig (right), a first-year doctor of osteopathic medicine student at the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education, tosses medical scrubs Monday into a fire pit near fellow student Whitney Wagganer and dog Louie. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery.

(River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

Evan Rosenzweig (right), a first-year doctor of osteopathic medicine student at the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education, tosses medical scrubs into a fire pit near fellow student Whitney Wagganer and dog Louie, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at a ceremony on the ACHE campus in Fort Smith. Several first-year D.O. students carried on the tradition of celebrating the completion of their final anatomy course, a subject which all students at ACHE are required to take, by cheerfully burning the scrubs, shoes and other items of clothing they wore while taking the challenging courses. They also used the opportunity to make sâ€™mores, cook hotdogs and listen to music to celebrate the accomplishment. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

Liesl Krone, a first-year doctor of osteopathic medicine student at the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education, drops four pairs of medical scrubs into a fire pit, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at a ceremony on the ACHE campus in Fort Smith. Several first-year D.O. students carried on the tradition of celebrating the completion of their final anatomy course, a subject which all students at ACHE are required to take, by cheerfully burning the scrubs, shoes and other items of clothing they wore while taking the challenging courses. They also used the opportunity to make sâ€™mores, cook hotdogs and listen to music to celebrate the accomplishment. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Sammy Adams (left) and Grant Cooper, first-year doctor of osteopathic medicine students at the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education, toss medical scrubs into a fire pit, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at a ceremony on the ACHE campus in Fort Smith. Several first-year D.O. students carried on the tradition of celebrating the completion of their final anatomy course, a subject which all students at ACHE are required to take, by cheerfully burning the scrubs, shoes and other items of clothing they wore while taking the challenging courses. They also used the opportunity to make sâ€™mores, cook hotdogs and listen to music to celebrate the accomplishment. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

