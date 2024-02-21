MLB 2024: Twins Are Heavy Favorites to Win AL Central

The Minnesota Twins are the odds-on favorites to win the AL Central with a -115 payout:

Minnesota Twins -115

Detroit Tigers +350

Cleveland Guardians +350

Kansas City Royals +850

Chicago White Sox +4000

The AL Central was the only division in 2023 to have just one team finish with a winning record.

Minnesota won the division with a total of 87 wins -- the only division winner to tally fewer than 90. The second-place Tigers finished with a .481 win percentage and 78 wins.

The AL Central is expected to remain one of the less competitive divisions in 2024. The Twins should stay in the driver's seat with strong pitching and a mix of veteran and young talent. If Royce Lewis, Carlos Correa and -- stop me if you've heard this before -- Byron Buxton can remain healthy, the Twins should waltz into the division title once again.

Carlos Correa had 18 home runs and 65 RBIs for the Twins last season. Adam Hunger/AP

That's too big of an "if" for me to tie up bankroll, though, so I'll be fading the Twins for the division title at this payout.

The Tigers and Guardians offer +350 odds.

Cleveland is a speedy team with no power. The Guardians hit the fewest home runs in 2023 (124) while stealing the fifth-most bases (151). Unfortunately, that formula is unlikely to work unless you have an elite starting rotation. That being said, the Guardians have a lot of pitching potential with a staff anchored by Shane Bieber. Cleveland has won the division four of the last eight seasons, with the most recent title coming in 2022.

Detroit will need Spencer Torkelson to take another step forward and a few other players to exceed expectations to be able to nab the title. The last time Detroit won the AL Central was in 2014.

The Royals boast one of the top hitters in the game in Bobby Witt Jr., who is a power threat and a menace on the bases. If Sal Perez can put together another solid season and Vinnie Pasquantino can give us an entire season, Kansas City could surprise. The Royals stole the third-most bases (163) while hitting the fifth-fewest home runs (163) in 2023. Still, that was more stolen bases and nearly 40 more round-trippers than the Guardians. With pitcher Cole Ragans showing the potential to be a verifiable ace, I'm willing to place my bets on the Royals to surprise for a +750 payout.

Finally, the White Sox own +4000 odds after opening as the favorites in both 2022 and '23. Still boasting Luis Robert, Eloy Jimenez and Dylan Cease, there is enough talent there to pull a lotto ticket if you're inclined.

Related: MLB 2024: World Series Odds for All 30 Teams

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and its partners may receive compensation for links to products and services on this website.