The Beatles are getting the big-screen bio-pic treatment in not just one film, but a Fab Four of movies that will give each band member his own spotlight -- all of which are to be directed by Sam Mendes. For the first time, the Beatles are giving full life and music rights to a movie project. Columbia Pictures announced Monday that the stories of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr will spread out over a quartet of films. Precise release plans will be announced at a later date. Columbia is targeting 2027 for their release. McCartney, Starr and the families of John Lennon and George Harrison have all signed off on the project through the band's Apple Corps. Ltd. Sony Music Publishing controls the rights to the majority of Beatles songs. "I'm honored to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies," Mendes said in a statement. Each film will be from the perspective of a Beatle. "We intend this to be a uniquely thrilling, and epic cinematic experience: four films, told from four different perspectives which tell a single story about the most celebrated band of all time," said producer Pippa Harris.

"Oppenheimer," Christopher Nolan's blockbuster movie about the development of the atomic bomb, swept the board Sunday at the EE British Academy Film Awards in London. The movie won seven awards at Britain's equivalent of the Oscars, including best film, best director for Nolan and best leading actor for Cillian Murphy for his portrayal of the physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer. It beat "Poor Things," "The Holdovers," "Killers of the Flower Moon," and "Anatomy of a Fall." Accepting the best director prize, Nolan called the award "an incredible honor" then reminisced about his parents dragging him to the festival hall, a major classical music venue as a boy. In fact, he said, his younger brother, now also a TV and filmmaker, had beaten him to the hall's stage "by about 40 years" because he once took part in a performance of "The Nutcracker." Accepting the best actor prize, Murphy thanked before Nolan, and producer Emma Thomas, Nolan's wife, for allowing him to play the "colossally, knotty, complex character" of Oppenheimer. Among the other awards for "Oppenheimer" were best supporting actor for Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss; best original score; best editing; and best cinematography.