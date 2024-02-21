



CHI St. Vincent offers free blood pressure testing today

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE -- CHI St. Vincent will host a free community blood pressure screening from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. today at the CHI St. Vincent McAuley Senior Center, 5010 Highway 7 north, near Hot Springs Village, as part of Heart Month.

The event will include free blood pressure checks, which will allow participants to learn about hypertension and seek earlier treatment, reducing the chance of poor health outcomes, according to a news release.

"Detecting high blood pressure early is one of the ways people can improve their overall heart health and reduce their chances of stroke or heart attack," it said.

To learn more about CHI St. Vincent, heart disease prevention or to schedule a heart screening, visit:

http://www.chistvincent.com

City Compost Facility waiving loading fees

The Hot Springs Compost Facility has an overabundance of wood materials, so it is waiving the wood material loading fee until the end of August. The wood materials covered include wood grindings and oversized wood grindings. The loading fee for compost or leaf mulch is not included in this giveaway.

For more information, call the compost facility, 318 Davidson Drive, at 501-262-3572 or visit:

http://www.cityhs.net/compost

Loading is available Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tree removal to close part of Pauline Street

Pauline Street from Cones Road to Marymee Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to noon today due to tree removal.



