FOOTBALL

Tide add to staff

Alabama Coach Kalen DeBoer has hired Nick Sheridan as offensive coordinator and JaMarcus Shephard as co-offensive coordinator. DeBoer announced the hirings on Tuesday. Sheridan replaces Ryan Grubb, who had planned to follow DeBoer from Washington to Alabama but instead was hired as offensive coordinator of the NFL's Seattle Seahawks. Sheridan spent two years as Indiana's offensive coordinator (2020-21) and three seasons as DeBoer's tight ends coach at Indiana (2019) and Washington (2022-23). He will also coach quarterbacks. Shephard will be an assistant head coach and receivers coach. He coached receivers at Washington after five seasons at Purdue, including the final four as co-offensive coordinator. He worked with star receivers Rome Odunze and Ja'Lynn Polk with the Huskies. Shephard spent one season at Washington State in 2016 on Mike Leach's staff as the wide receivers coach.

Titans make hires

The Tennessee Titans has hired three new coaches with first-time Coach Brian Callahan, bringing former Cincinnati colleague Colt Anderson with him as the special teams coordinator. The Titans also announced Tuesday the hiring of Scott Fuchs as assistant offensive line coach and Steve Donatell as defensive assistant. Anderson worked with Callahan in Cincinnati the past four seasons where he was assistant special teams coach. Anderson played nine NFL seasons starting in 2009 with Minnesota, Philadelphia, Indianapolis and Buffalo. He played 84 games after being a rookie free agent. Anderson started college at Montana as a walk-on. Fuchs will be making his NFL debut after 29 of 30 seasons coaching offensive lines in college. He spent the past three seasons at Kansas and also coached at Buffalo, Wyoming and his alma mater North Dakota State, winning three national titles in his tenure. Other stops include Southern Illinois, Grand Valley State, Nebraska-Omaha, Minnesota-Crookston, Wisconsin-Eau Claire and Valley City State.

No indictment for Powe

A Mississippi grand jury has decided not to indict former NFL player Jerrell Powe months after he was arrested on a kidnapping charge in 2023, his attorney said. Tom Fortner told The Associated Press on Monday that he received notification from the Madison County district attorney's office in December that a grand jury had declined to issue an indictment to send Powe to trial. Grand juries meet in private. Police said Powe and another person were arrested at a bank in the Jackson, Miss., suburb of Ridgeland after a man alleged he had been taken against his will in Laurel, about 75 miles southeast of Jackson. Powe played defensive tackle for the University of Mississippi from 2008 to 2010. He finished with 69 tackles, 7 sacks and an interception in 37 games. He was named second-team All-SEC in 2009 and 2010. The Kansas City Chiefs selected Powe in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Slater to retire

New England Patriots special teams star Matthew Slater announced his retirement after 16 seasons Tuesday in a letter posted on the team's website and social media accounts, saying he had "given all that I possibly can to respect and honor the game." A fifth-round draft pick out of UCLA by New England in 2008 and son of Hall of Famer Jackie Slater, he was unapologetically open about his Christian faith while growing into the embodiment of Coach Bill Belichick's "Patriot Way" team-first culture. Along the way Slater was voted as the special teams captain 13 times while winning three Super Bowl rings, earning 10 Pro Bowl selections and 2 All-Pro honors. From 2018 to 2022 he didn't miss a game. His total of 263 games with the Patriots are second in team history behind only Tom Brady's 326.

SOCCER

Ratcliffe buys portion of club

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe has completed his purchase of a 25% stake in Manchester United, the club said Tuesday. The deal had already been approved by the English Football Association while the English Premier League has cleared Ratcliffe to take up a minority share under its rules regarding who is allowed to be an owner or director of a soccer club. Ratcliffe, 71, paid $1.3 billion for "up to 25%" of the club and will invest a further $300 million for the team, United has said. Ratcliffe is one of Britain's richest people and the owner of petrochemicals giant INEOS.

BASKETBALL

Nets name interim coach

Kevin Ollie, who led UConn to NCAA title a decade ago, has been named the interim head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. A day after firing Jacque Vaughn, the Nets announced Tuesday they were turning the team over to Ollie, who had been hired as an assistant coach ahead of this season. Ollie, 51, who played 13 seasons in the league, takes over a team that has a 21-33 record and is in 11th place in the NBA Eastern Conference. The Nets dropped five of their past six games, including a 50-point loss to the Celtics in their last game before the All-Star break. Ollie coached UConn for six seasons (2012-18). The Los Angeles native then spent two years (2021-23) as head of coaching and basketball development for Overtime Elite before joining the Nets.

Young signed by Suns

The Phoenix Suns signed forward Thaddeus Young on Tuesday, giving the team another veteran presence as they scramble for playoff position in the crowded NBA Western Conference race. Young, 35, has played 1,162 career games, which ranks third among active players behind only LeBron James and Chris Paul. The 6-foot-8, 235-pounder played 23 games for the Toronto Raptors earlier this season, including six starts, averaging 5.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

BASEBALL

Red Sox sign RHP

The Boston Red Sox and right-hander Liam Hendriks finalized a $10 million, two-year contract Tuesday, a deal that includes a mutual option for 2026 and could be worth $30 million over three seasons. Hendriks is the reigning American League Comeback Player of the Year after returning to the mound last May 29 following being diagnosed with Stage 4 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in December 2022. His 2023 season ended after only five appearances when he was placed on the injured list with right elbow inflammation on June 12. That led to Tommy John surgery on Aug. 2. The Australian is a three-time All-Star with Oakland in 2019 and the Chicago White Sox in 2021 and 2022.

Rays sign infielder

The Tampa Bay Rays and veteran infielder Amed Rosario have agreed to a $1.5 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press. Rosario can make an additional $500,000 in incentives, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal is pending a physical. Rosario, 28, has played shortstop, second base and in the outfield. He spent last season with Cleveland and the Los Angeles Dodgers, batting .263 with 6 homers and 58 RBI in 142 games. Rosario adds to Tampa Bay's infield depth behind shortstop Jose Caballero and second baseman Brandon Lowe. The Rays acquired Caballero in a January trade with Seattle. Rosario broke into the majors with the New York Mets in 2017. He was traded to Cleveland in January 2021 as part of a multiplayer package for Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco. Rosario is a career .272 hitter with 60 homers and 334 RBI in 839 career games. He set career highs with a .287 batting average, 15 homers and 72 RBI in 2019 with the Mets. Rosario led the majors with nine triples in 2022 with Cleveland.