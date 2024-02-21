Other Days

100 years ago

Feb. 21, 1924

HOT SPRINGS -- An injunction to prevent the state of Arkansas from collecting 25 cents a ton severance tax on bauxite ore taken from the ground by the American Bauxite Company was granted by Chancellor J. P. Henderson here today. ... It was shown that the producing company had an investment of about $2,500,000 and that its earnings have varied from three per cent to seven and one half per cent. Chancellor Henderson said that with the additional burden of a severance tax the earnings would be materially reduced, if not eliminated, and that the industry had a right to do business without such a heavy tax.

50 years ago

Feb. 21, 1974

Governor Bumpers said Wednesday that his energy advisers were preparing a voluntary plan for limiting gasoline sales at service stations "should it become necessary." He said it would be similar to a program in Oregon, where motorists with even-numbered license plates may purchase gasoline on even-numbered days and those with odd-numbered plates may buy on odd-numbered days. The program isn't needed at the moment, but he doesn't want to be caught short, Mr. Bumpers said. He said he had made a quick tour around Little Rock Tuesday and found no significant lines of cars at service stations.

25 years ago

Feb. 21, 1999

BENTONVILLE -- Helen Walton, widow of Wal-Mart Stores Inc. founder Sam Walton, was listed in serious but stable condition at Springdale's Northwest Medical Center on Saturday, a day after she was in a two-vehicle accident in Bentonville. A hospital spokesman said Walton, 79, is in intensive care but is doing well. ... Bentonville police said Walton's 1997 Chrysler LHS collided with a 1993 Peterbilt dump truck that was carrying 57,000 pounds of dirt. Jerry Otis of Springdale, driver of the dump truck, was not injured. Witnesses told police that Walton ran a red light as she drove north on J Street and struck the westbound dump truck in the rear axle.

10 years ago

Feb. 21, 2014

A coalition of environmentalists and lawyers is asking the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality to reopen the permitting process for a Newton County hog farm because of discrepancies in the farm's original permit application. In a Feb. 12 letter to the department, lawyers with Earthjustice, a nonprofit litigation firm, claim the owners of C&H Hog Farms in Mount Judea intentionally misrepresented the location and available acreage of several grassland fields on which they plan to spread manure. The hog farm, a largescale concentrated animal feeding operation, is permitted to house approximately 2,500 adult sows and as many as 4,000 piglets at one time. According to the farm's nutrient management plan, which outlines how its operators will handle the estimated 2 million gallons of waste annually, the owners lease or own approximately 630 acres of grassland in Mount Judea, separated into 17 fields.