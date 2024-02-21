Quilters group gets updates

Grand Prairie Quilt Society met Feb. 14 at First Christian Church at Stuttgart in the fellowship hall with nine members present and one guest.

The leader opened the meeting with the Thought for the Day, "Love's Garden" by Margaret Hillert. The January minutes and treasurer's report were given, according to a news release.

Lorie Bernhardt, as a representative of the Arts Council, gave a report on the Creative Arts division of the Grand Prairie Festival of Arts on March 15-17.

According to the press release, all entries should be delivered to the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie in Stuttgart on March 8 from noon to 5 p.m. and March 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The French Seam at Stuttgart is also a collection spot for entries to the Creative Arts, through March 12. In addition to the juried entries, the festival will feature an exhibit provided by the Central Arkansas Chapter of the Quilts of Valor.

A Quilt of Valor is machine or hand-quilted and awarded to a service member or veteran who has been affected by war.

"The quilt says unequivocally, 'Thank you for your service and sacrifice in serving our nation,'" according to the release.

On March 17, at 3 p.m., a representative from the Quilt of Valor Foundation will be awarding quilts to three Arkansas County veterans -- Joe Griffin, David Relyea and Don Gray. Each of these veterans served in different branches and will be honored for their service.

You can go to the Arts Center website at www.grandprairiearts.com for entry regulations and registration information about the arts festival or call Bernhardt at (870) 672-1796. She also has information on the quilt raffle to raise money for arts festival expenses. The quilt top was donated by the French Seam, with Bernhardt finishing and quilting the quilt. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20.

In old business, plans were discussed for the 2024 project of charity quilts. Members are to use primary colors: red, blue, and yellow to be cut into 4½-inch blocks to make a 9-patch block to be squared into a 12½-inch block. They will bring them to the next meeting.

In Show and Share, a member brought two string quilts made from her husband's shirts.

A member had many items made for the Christmas shoe boxes: boys' and girls' ditty bags, and tote and book bags.

One member had a quilt top for a baby quilt.

Another showed a sampler quilt.

A member had a pink and white princess quilt made for a great-granddaughter.

Three members also brought Valentine candy and cookies to share with the group.

The next meeting will be a Sit 'n Sew on March 13 at First Christian Church at Stuttgart.