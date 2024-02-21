Scooter's Coffee eyes West Little Rock, Conway sites

Area franchisees of Omaha, Neb.-based Scooter's Coffee are actively pursuing sites to open coffee kiosks in west Little Rock and Conway, according to a spokeswoman, with a goal to open the first such location in July.

Scooter's has two locations in the Maumelle area -- at 6600 Corporate Drive, just off Maumelle Boulevard in North Little Rock, and at 20715 Arkansas 365 North in Maumelle proper – and two in Saline County -- 1816 N. Reynolds Road, Bryant, and 1921 Arkansas 5 North, Benton. scooterscoffee.com.