Springdale teen arrested in connection with Fayetteville fatal shooting

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Springdale man was arrested Wednesday in connection with last week's shooting at Lake Fayetteville that killed one person and injured several others.

Gilberto Gordillo, 19, was booked at the Washington County Detention Center at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday in connection with capital murder and four counts of attempted murder. Matt Durrett, Washington County's prosecuting attorney, confirmed the arrest was related to the Fayetteville shooting.

Gordillo was being held Wednesday at the county jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville police received a call from Springdale police about 11:15 p.m. Feb. 15 reporting shots fired in the area of Powell Street in Springdale and Lakeview Drive in Fayetteville, according to Sgt. Stephen Mauk, public information officer for Fayetteville police.

When police arrived at 599 E. Lakeview Drive -- the Lake Fayetteville Environmental Studies Center -- they found Christian Alexander Rodriguez-Barroso, 18, of Springdale had been killed in the shooting, according to police.

Mauk said four people were taken to hospitals -- three to a hospital in Fayetteville and one to a hospital in Springdale -- with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

All of the victims were between 18 and 20 years old and lived in Springdale, he said.

The incident is believed to have taken place in the gravel parking lot of the Environmental Studies Center, which was closed at that hour, Mauk said.