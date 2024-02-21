State approves $210,000 grant for all-inclusive playground in Pea Ridge





PEA RIDGE -- A planned all-inclusive playground at Carr Street Park is nearing reality with the city recently approved for a matching state grant to fund it.

Mayor Nathan See said he received a letter from Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announcing approval of a $210,000 grant for construction of the playground.

"We are thrilled to announce that the city of Pea Ridge has been awarded a matching grant of $210,000 for the construction of a brand new, all-inclusive play facility at North Curtis Avenue Park," See said. "This incredible space is set to become the heart of our community, catering to the diverse needs of residents young and old."

See said city officials applied for the grant a couple of years ago and did not even get to the interview process.

"This time, we went through the interview process and were picked by the panel," See said, adding he had applied for $250,000.

With this grant, the state will match whatever the city spends up to $210,000, he said.

"This is strictly for the play structure and the grounds around it to be mobile," he said.

The playground will be placed on the 6 acres on North Curtis Avenue across the street from the Post Office. A community center and dog park are also planned for that site.



