BASEBALL

UALR beats Memphis at home

Skyler Trevino picked up four hits and two RBI to lead Arkansas-Little Rock as it defeated Memphis 10-4 on Tuesday at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock.

The Trojans scored three runs in both the first and the seventh innings and never trailed. Ty Rhoades drove in three runs and made a big defensive play with a catch in foul territory at the warning track in right field in the seventh. UALR (2-2) recorded 16 hits.

Thomas Kuykendall earned the win by giving up 1 earned run and striking out 7 in 4 1/3 innings of work. Cade Davis was credited with the loss, giving up eight hits and five earned runs.

-- Mike Harley

ASU blanks UAPB in Jonesboro

Arkansas State University (4-0) held the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-2) to two hits Tuesday, while second baseman Wil French went 3 for 4 with 2 runs scored and 1 RBI from the leadoff spot as the Red Wolves defeated the Golden Lions 10-0 in eight innings at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro.

After Vinny Saumell's RBI single gave ASU its first run, French scored in the third inning on Cason Tollett's sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead. Blake Burris added a two-run home run to right-center field in the fifth inning, then Allen Grier hit a two-run double in the sixth and French doubled to right-center to score Grier for a 7-0 lead. A balk and a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning extended the lead to 9-0 before a bases-loaded walk to Brandon Hager in the eighth inning ended the game.

UAPB's lone hits came from Kenny Jackson and Carlos Rodriguez-Velez. French was the only ASU player with multiple hits. Collin Maloney earned the pitching victory after allowing 2 hits with 1 walk and 6 strikeouts over 4 innings. Blaine Harpenau earned the save after allowing 2 walks with 6 strikeouts over 4 innings. Jordan Jones took the loss for UAPB after giving up 4 earned runs over 5 1/3 innings on 6 hits with a walk and 5 strikeouts.

SAU's Haynes earns GAC honor

Southern Arkansas University closer Isaiah Haynes was named the Great American Conference's pitcher of the week Tuesday.

Haynes appeared in all 4 of SAU's games last week, totaling 9 strikeouts and he did not allow a hit in his 4 innings of work. He struck out the side in the ninth inning of a 15-9 victory over Delta State. Against Southeastern Oklahoma State, he pitched a perfect ninth inning in the first game, struck out the side in the second and struck out two in the series finale.

Haynes became the first SAU pitcher to record three consecutive saves since Mackenzy Larsen in 2017. He is the first pitcher since Justin Thomas in 2013 to close all three games of a series, which Thomas did against Southwestern Oklahoma State. Haynes now has 20 career saves, four shy of Thomas' career mark of 24 set in 2012-13.

GOLF

UA women falter, finish 11th

The University of Arkansas women stumbled in the final round of the Moon Golf Invitational, dropping six spots with a 6-over 294 on Tuesday to finish 11th in the 54-hole tournament.

The No. 3 Razorbacks wrapped up the event, played on the 6,503-yard course at Suntree Country Club in Melbourne, Fla., at 17-over par. Arkansas was coming off a win at the Puerto Rico Classic, its second win of the school year, in its spring opener on Feb. 6.

The scoring conditions were tough for the loaded field, as No. 1 Wake Forest found out with a 20-over score for 12th among the 17 teams.

No. 10 LSU was the only team to break par, firing a 14 under to win by 16 strokes over No. 15 Auburn (+2). No. 14 Northwestern finished third at 5 over, followed by No. 26 Vanderbilt (+6), No. 8 Florida (+9) and No. 12 Texas A&M (+9) in the top six.

Among other SEC teams, No. 11 Ole Miss (+15) finished 10th and No. 32 Alabama (+24) placed 13th.

The LSU duo of Ingrid Lindblad and Aine Donegan shot 6 under to finish three shots behind Florida's Maisie Filler for medalist honors.

The Razorbacks' top scorer was freshman Maria Jose Marin, who carded a 1-under 71 on Tuesday and finished at 1 over for the tourney and tied for 17th.

Arkansas senior Miriam Ayora shot par on Tuesday and finished at 3 over and tied for 26th. Sophomore Reagan Zibilski was 7 over and tied for 44th, senior Ela Anacona was 8 over and tied for 51st and junior Kendall Todd was 10 over and tied for 62nd.

Arkansas will return to competition on March 4 at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate at Hilton Head Island, S.C.

-- Tom Murphy

SOFTBALL

OBU, Williams Baptist split doubleheader

Maggi Huddleston went 2 for 3, while Katelyn Provene and Remington Adams both went 2 for 4 as Ouachita Baptist University defeated Williams Baptist University 4-3 in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday at Langston Field in Arkadelphia, but the Eagles got a complete-game three-hitter from Morgan Garner to win the second game 4-1.

Adams had two RBI, including the game winner on a single in the bottom of the seventh inning, and Provence scored twice for OBU in the first game as the Tigers came back from a 3-1 deficit. Williams Baptist scored its four runs in the second game all in the first inning on a throwing error, an RBI groundout and a two-run home run from Kennedy Johnson. Karley Burrow's RBI single in the seventh inning was the only hit Garner allowed. Garner finished with 5 strikeouts and 1 walk on 92 pitches.

TRACK AND FIELD

ASU sweeps SBC Indoors

Arkansas State University swept the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championship in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday, for the fifth consecutive year to become the only school to accomplish the feat.

Both teams entered the day in second place in the team standings, but the ASU men totaled 104 points to finish with 144.5 and defeated South Alabama by 22.5 points. The women edged Coastal Carolina 86.5-81.

Colby Eddowes started the day by winning the heptathlon with a meet-record 5,760 points. Hannes Fahl and Lasse Funck finished first and second in the men's mile, while tammate Ryan Parson finished seventh with a season-best time of 4 minutes, 15.75 seconds. Cash Kunkel and Jacob Byeatt took the top two spots in the men's 3,000 meters, while on the women's side, Cheyenne Malvin successfully defended her 800 title with a time of 2:09.22.

SEC honors for UA athletes

Four University of Arkansas athletes earned SEC weekly honors it was announced Tuesday.

Arkansas hurdler Tai Brown was named SEC men's runner of the week, triple-jumper Apalos Edwards was the top men's field event athlete, Mia Cochran was the top female runner and Analisse Batista the top freshman.

Brown ran a personal-best 7.63 seconds in winning Friday at the Arkansas Qualifier. It was the third-best time on Arkansas' all-time list. Edwards, a transfer from LSU, made his Arkansas debut and had the top collegiate mark at 52 feet, 1/2 inches.

Cochran ran a career-best 4:34.70 in the mile and was the top collegiate runner. Batista ran a personal-best 2:05.13 as the top collegiate finisher in the 800.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services