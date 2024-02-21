The Bagel Shop in Little Rock hosting "Fancy Place!" dinner

The Bagel Shop, 1501 Main St., Little Rock, is adventuring into dinner service, with a "Fancy Place!" pop-up dinner, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday.

We haven't yet seen a menu nor do we know the cost, but an email blast to patrons explains, "Fancy Place is a ticketed multi-course dining experience inside The Bagel Shop. We serve flavors heavily inspired by American nostalgia with Italian, French and Asian influences swirled in. ... Reservations are available in the form of pre-paid tickets ... for tables of 2 or 4 guests and are tax and gratuity inclusive.

Each ticket includes one six-course meal per person. Soft drinks, coffee, and tea are included; wine and beer will be BYOB." There's a limit on the number of tickets -- email hello@thebagel.shop.