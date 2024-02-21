Ukraine: Russia exploiting aid’s delay

KYIV, Ukraine -- Delays in weapons deliveries from Western allies to Ukraine are opening a door for Russian battlefield advances, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says, making the fight "very difficult" along parts of the front line where the Kremlin's forces captured a strategic city last weekend ahead of the war's second anniversary.

Zelenskyy and other officials have often expressed frustration at the slowness of promised aid deliveries, especially since signs of war fatigue have emerged. European countries are struggling to find enough stocks to send to Kyiv, and U.S. help worth $60 billion is stalled over political differences.

Even so, more help is heading Ukraine's way, as Sweden announced Tuesday its biggest aid package so far and Canada said it was expediting the delivery of more than 800 drones.

Zelenskyy, in his daily video address late Monday, said Russia has built up troops at some points along the 930-mile front line, apparently aiming to pounce on any perceived defensive weaknesses.

"They (the Russians) are taking advantage of delays in aid to Ukraine," he said after visiting the command post in the area of Kupiansk, in the northeastern Kharkiv region, on Monday.

He said Ukrainian troops keenly felt a shortage of artillery, air defense systems and long-range weapons.





Ukrainian forces withdrew from the strategic eastern city of Avdiivka during the weekend, where they had battled a fierce Russian assault for four months despite being heavily outnumbered and outgunned.

Putin on Tuesday congratulated his Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on capturing Avdiivka and urged him to press Russia's advantage.

Shoigu said the military launched up to 460 strikes on Avdiivka per day, equivalent to about 200 metric tons of explosives. "We got the enemy in such a state that it was forced to flee the unbearable conditions," Shoigu said.

But Oleksiy Danilov, head of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, said that while the situation on the battlefield is hard, especially due to a lack of ammunition, the situation on the eastern front is not catastrophic.

"We fight and will continue to fight," he told news outlet Ukrainska Pravda. "We have only one request to our partners: to help with weapons, with ammunition, and with air defense."

He claimed that Russia racked up heavy losses of troops and equipment in the fight for bombed-out Avdiivka. His claim could not be independently verified.

Analysts predicted a lull in Russian attacks in the Avdiivka area. The Kremlin's forces will require time to "rest and refit," the U.K. Ministry of Defense said in an assessment Tuesday. The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington think tank, also expected an "operational pause" by Russia in the area.

Zelenskyy said talks with foreign partners are focusing on how to "resume and extend" support.

Sweden, which is poised to join NATO, said Tuesday it will donate military aid to Ukraine worth $681 million. That includes 30 boats, some of which are fast and powerful military assault craft, and underwater weapons.

The deal also includes artillery ammunition, Leopard tanks, shoulder-borne anti-aircraft defense systems, anti-tank missiles, grenade launchers, hand grenades and medical transport vehicles, as well as underwater drones and diving equipment.

Ukraine last year received $42.5 billion from foreign partners, of which $11.6 billion was in non-repayable grant aid, Ukraine's Ministry of Finance said Tuesday.

The grant assistance was provided by the U.S., Japan, Norway, Germany, Spain, Finland, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, and Iceland, it said. The U.S. provided the biggest amount of non-repayable grant aid, with $11 billion.

Information for this article was contributed by Jan M. Olsen, David Keyton and Barry Hatton of The Associated Press.

A Ukrainian soldier takes his position on the frontline near Klishchiivka the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 19, 2024. (Iryna Rybakova via AP)



Minister of National Defence Bill Blair makes an announcement regarding additional SkyRanger R70 drone support to Ukraine in Toronto, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

