Woman arrested in shooting on I-40 in West Memphis

The Arkansas State Police arrested a West Memphis woman who authorities say shot at another motorist on Interstate 40 on Saturday, wounding one person, a Wednesday news release states.

Regan Beason, 20, faces four counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and two counts of committing a terroristic act, the release states.

West Memphis police on Saturday evening asked state police to investigate the shooting, which took place on I-40 near the 281 mile marker.

The victim told police that they were driving east on I-40 when another motorist pulled up alongside them and fired several shots into the passenger side of the vehicle, causing non-life-threatening injuries to the victim.