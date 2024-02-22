1 killed as China hit with heavy snow Russia arrests dual citizen on treason Farmer dies during march in India 2 dead from Netherlands bridge collapse

1 killed as China hit with heavy snow

BEIJING -- Heavy snow has blanketed northern and central China, disrupting travel and forcing schools to cancel classes.

One person was killed on Wednesday in a roof collapse at a supermarket in Hebei province, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Flights and intercity trains on which many of China's commuters rely were delayed or canceled. Authorities in several provinces issued severe weather warnings.

Tens of thousands of workers with brooms and shovels were deployed, assisted by snowplows in the hardest-hit regions.

About 2 inches of snow fell overnight in the capital, Beijing, which hosted the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

The severe weather started in western China last weekend, with snowstorms and sandstorms closing roads and stranding drivers, many returning home at the end of a weeklong Lunar New Year holiday.

In neighboring Mongolia, more than 650,000 livestock have been killed by extreme winter weather, China's Xinhua News Agency reported earlier this week, citing the Mongolian emergency management agency.

Russia arrests dual citizen on treason

Russia's main security agency said on Tuesday that it had arrested a dual citizen of Russia and the United States on accusations of committing state treason by raising funds for Ukraine.

The Federal Security Service, known as the FSB, identified the detainee as a 33-year-old woman who lives in Los Angeles. It said in a statement that she had raised money for a Ukrainian organization that bought weapons and other equipment for Ukraine's military.

Perviy Otdel, a group of Russian lawyers who specialize in cases involving accusations of treason and other politically charged allegations, said that the woman had been accused of treason for sending just over $50 to Razom for Ukraine, a New York-based nonprofit organization that sends assistance to the country.

The FSB said she had been arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg in central Russia. RIA Novosti, a Russian state news agency, published a video that it said showed the woman, wearing a white hat that covered her eyes, being handcuffed and escorted by masked security service officers.

If convicted, she could face up to 20 years in prison.

A Russian news outlet, Media Zona, identified the detainee as Ksenia Karelina. Perviy Otdel, the legal group, identified her as Ksenia (Karelina) Khavana, with Karelina most likely being her maiden name. Perviy Otdel said she was arrested at the end of January and accused of treason on Feb. 7.

According to Karelina's profile on VK, a Russian social network, she received U.S. citizenship in 2021. Her profile, which identified her as a student at the University of Maryland in Baltimore, said that she had graduated from Urals Federal University in Yekaterinburg in 2014.

Farmer dies during march in India

SHAMBHU, India -- A protester died Wednesday as thousands of Indian farmers resumed their march to the capital after talks with the government failed to end an impasse over their demands for guaranteed crop prices.

The farmers began their protest march last week but were stopped some 125 miles from New Delhi as police fired rounds of tear gas.

The 21-year-old farmer, identified as Subhkaran Singh, died from a head injury, medical superintendent H.S. Rekhi at Rajindra Hospital in nearby Punjab state, told the Press Trust of India news agency. He said two others who got injured were in stable condition. Singh died after clashes between security forces and farmers erupted in Khanauri, a town in the state of Punjab, reported PTI.

Punjab's shared borders with the state of Haryana have become protest sites for the farmers attempting to reach New Delhi. The majority of the protesting farmers are from the two states.

Haryana police in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, said 12 officers were injured after protesters attacked them with sticks and pelted them with stones. The post added that protesters used chili powder to set stubble on fire, making it difficult for the officers to breathe.

2 dead from Netherlands bridge collapse

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- Two people died and two others were injured Wednesday when part of a bridge being built over a canal in the eastern Netherlands collapsed, emergency services said.

The accident happened in Lochem, 80 miles east of Amsterdam, as workers lifted a large metal arch into place.

Nieke Hoitink, a journalist with a regional newspaper, De Stentor, reported that the arch was hanging from a crane when "suddenly there was a huge bang. The entire arch began to sway. Then the whole thing fell down. We saw two construction workers fall."

The regional security organization that coordinates first responders said in a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the incident "resulted in two fatalities. Two people are injured. Our first thoughts go out to the loved ones of the victims."

The cause of the accident was being investigated.

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a worker clears snow near the Turret of the Forbidden City following a snowfall in Beijing, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. Heavy snow has blanketed northern and central China, disrupting traffic and forcing schools to cancel classes. (Ju Huanzong/Xinhua via AP)







In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a child wearing a dragon headgear and other visitors tour the Qianmen shopping street during a snowfall in Beijing on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. Heavy snow has blanketed northern and central China, disrupting traffic and forcing schools to cancel classes. (Ju Huanzong/Xinhua via AP)



In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, visitors pose for a photo with the Forbidden City in the background at Jingshan Park following a snowfall in Beijing, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. Heavy snow has blanketed northern and central China, disrupting traffic and forcing schools to cancel classes. (Ju Huanzong/Xinhua via AP)



Motorists move past a worker, center bottom, standing guard on a closed ramp of an expressway following a snowfall in Xi'an in northwest China's Shaanxi province, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. Heavy snow has blanketed northern and central China, disrupting traffic and forcing schools to cancel classes. (Chinatopix Via AP)



Workers clear ice and snow on a road during a snowfall in Huaibei city in central China's Anhui province, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. Heavy snow has blanketed northern and central China, disrupting traffic and forcing schools to cancel classes. (Chinatopix Via AP)



Workers remove ice and snow off a road during a snowfall in Huaibei city in central China's Anhui province, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. Heavy snow has blanketed northern and central China, disrupting traffic and forcing schools to cancel classes. (Chinatopix Via AP)

