The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Feb. 21, 2024

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CV-22-449. Phoebe Griffin, M.D. v. Arkansas Healthcare Services, LLC, d/b/a Physicians for Women, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Hixson, JJ., agree.

CV-23-120. State of Arkansas Office of Child Support Enforcement v. Bernard Milner, from Columbia County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Abramson and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-22-100. Montana Weiner and Ohana Construction & Property Maintenance, LLC v. Merchant Capital Group, LLC, d/b/a Greenbox Capital, from Benton County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Virden and Thyer, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CV-23-65. Catherine Powell v. Kavin Powell, from Crawford County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Thyer, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CR-22-778. Lloyd Barber, Jr. v. State of Arkansas, from St. Francis County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber, Barrett, Thyer, and Brown, JJ., agree. Murphy, J., dissents.

CV-23-45. Simon Pockrus v. Kristy Pockrus (now Savold), from Benton County Circuit Court. Dismissed without prejudice. Hixson and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-23-448. Terry Kuykendall v. State of Arkansas, from Crawford County Circuit Court. Affirmed; remanded to correct the sentencing order. Klappenbach and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CR-23-103. James Terry v. State of Arkansas, from Logan County Circuit Court, Southern District. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Wood, J., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

E-22-623. George Mason v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Remanded to settle and supplement the record. Gladwin and Gruber, JJ., agree.

E-22-625. Mytear Berkhalter v. Director, Division of Workforce Services; and Arkansas Building Services, LLC, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Remanded to settle and supplement the record. Gladwin and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE CINDY GRACE THYER

CR-23-214. Kevin Green v. State of Arkansas, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Abramson and Virden, JJ., agree.

CV-23-109. Darlette Ewing v. Lea Schmalz, from Logan County Circuit Court, Northern District. Affirmed in part; dismissed in part. Gruber and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WENDY SCHOLTENS WOOD

CV-22-140. Clarence E. Turnbo, Individually and as Trustee of Beau Turnbo Trust Number One v. Oscar Hamlett, Jr., from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fifth Division. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Murphy, J., agree.