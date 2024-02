Wynne, circa 1910: Merriman Ave. has long been the main street for the Cross County seat. Here, the old dirt road (named for early settler B.B. Merryman, though spelled differently) is lined with large homes, the Cross County Court House, and the High School in the distance. The court house was replaced by one erected in 1969.

Send questions or comments to Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203