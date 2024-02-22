ASU men vs. Troy

Arkansas State men vs. Troy
WHEN 8 p.m.
WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro
RECORDS Arkansas State 13-14, 8-6 Sun Belt Conference; Troy 18-9, 11-3
SERIES Troy leads 17-12
TV ESPNU
RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, Jonesboro
STREAMING ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Arkansas State
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Taryn Todd, 6-4, Jr.12.73.2
G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Sr.12.82.7
G Derrian Ford, 6-3, So.10.14.4
G Freddy Hicks Jr., 6-6, Jr.9.94.9
F Izaiyah Nelson, 6-10, So.8.86.7
COACH Bryan Hodgson (13-14 in first season at Arkansas State and overall)
Troy
POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG
G Christyon Eugene, 6-3, Sr.15.34.4
G Aamer Muhammad, 6-1, Sr.11.23.1
F Jackson Fields, 6-8, So.6.54.4
F Theo Seng, 6-9, Jr.5.43.9
F Myles Rigsby, 6-5, Fr.11.44.3
COACH Scott Cross (78-73 in fifth season at Troy, 303-234 in 17th season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
ASUTroy
79.6Points for79.9
78.4Points against69.4
+2.0Rebound margin+5.3
-1.9Turnover margin+1.5
44.3FG pct.44.0
35.43-pt pct.35.0
69.9FT pct.72.3
CHALK TALK Arkansas State will attempt to pick up its fourth straight win. ... The two teams played a week ago at Troy, Ala., where the Red Wolves prevailed 82-71. ... Tonight's game marks the first time since 1997 that ASU is playing a home game on national television.
-- Mike Harley