Bible found inside wall of old Gentry school building

GENTRY -- The School District is looking for the rightful owner of a Bible found inside the walls of the old intermediate school building -- formerly the high school -- which was demolished in 2017 to make room for the new classroom facility now located on the school campus.

The Bible is an Authorized King James version presented to Ana Blake from Miss Gibson on Christmas 1946. It is self-pronouncing, meaning proper names were divided by syllable and included vowel symbols and accent marks to show how they should be pronounced.

Who are or were Ana Blake and Miss Gibson? Could it be Ana Blake was a student? Was Miss Gibson a teacher, Sunday school teacher, family member or friend?

Before the 1963 Supreme Court decision, Abington School District v. Schempp, reading and instruction from the Bible in public schools was common. The Bible was used as a reading or history textbook in some classrooms.

How did this Bible end up inside a wall? Was it accidentally left behind? Was it intentionally hidden in the wall and later closed inside? Was it placed there as a prank? Is this some boyish activity to which a now senior citizen might need to 'fess up?

If anyone knows Ana Blake, her family members or descendants, or can explain how this Bible ended up in the wall of the old intermediate school building, the Gentry School District would love to know. The goal, of course, is to have the Bible returned to its rightful owners.

Any information to that end may be emailed to eagleobserver@nwaonline.com.

