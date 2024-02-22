Biden had no role in family businesses, brother testifies

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden "never had any involvement" in the business dealings of other members of his family, his brother James Biden testified Wednesday when he appeared for a voluntary private interview on Capitol Hill as part of House Republicans' impeachment inquiry.

"I have had a 50-year career in a variety of business ventures. Joe Biden has never had any involvement or any direct or indirect financial interest in those activities," the president's younger brother said in a 10-page opening statement to lawmakers obtained by The Associated Press. "None."

The interview with both Republican and Democratic staff as well as lawmakers lasted more than eight hours. During several breaks, Republicans came out and told reporters, without citing details, that James Biden's responses contradicted his opening statement and that he had made efforts to avoid directly answering investigators' questions.

"He has said a lot of things that have contradicted himself in that testimony," Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said during an afternoon break from questioning. "So when you see the transcript, you'll see."

The interview with James Biden was the latest in a series that GOP lawmakers have conducted recently as they seek to rebuild momentum for an impeachment process surrounding the Biden family's overseas finances that has stalled in recent months.

Criticism over the lack of evidence against the president has grown even among Republicans. Many GOP lawmakers say they have yet to see evidence of the "high crimes and misdemeanors" required for impeachment, despite allegations of efforts by members of the Biden family to leverage the last name into corporate paydays domestically and abroad.

Beyond the internal struggle, a central claim of the GOP investigation has also been undermined by federal prosecutors, who last week indicted an FBI informant who claimed there was a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme involving the president, his son Hunter and a Ukrainian energy company.

The informant's claims had been part of the foundation of the Republican effort in Congress to investigate the president and his family, with investigators even making mention of the unsubstantiated claim in letters to prospective witnesses.

During his opening statement, James Biden for the first time provided his account of a $200,000 loan repayment that he made to his brother. House Republicans have focused on that transaction because the money was repaid on the same day James Biden received $200,000 from a health-care company that later filed for bankruptcy and sued James Biden.

James Biden said that his consulting work at times provided episodic income and that he struggled to pay all his predictable bills -- including tuition payments for three children -- along with unforeseeable ones, such as medical expenses and hurricane damage to a Florida home.

"In those instances, we have turned to financial institutions, friends, business partners, or family for loans," James Biden said in the statement. "Some of those obligations were reduced to writing; others were not. On each occasion, we did our best to repay the debts in full. Some individuals forgave the outstanding obligations."

James Biden said he does not believe that his brother knew about the loans other than the one he himself provided.

"They were short-term loans that I received from Joe when he was a private citizen, and I repaid them within weeks," he said. "He had no information at all about the source of the funds I used to repay him. The complete explanation is that Joe lent me money, and I repaid him as soon as I had the funds to do so."

James Biden has long been an integral part of the Biden family, though often in the background. President Biden has in recent years described him as "my brother Jimmy, who fixes everything." He was by his brother's side at his first wedding, was at the hospital when Joe's son Beau died and found a neurosurgeon when Joe had a brain aneurysm.

"I'm the guy who assists in everything. When it comes to my family I try to be as supportive as I can," James Biden told The Post in a rare interview in 2022. "But this notion of 'the fixer,' or any reference that has a negative connotation, is offensive."

He added, "The notion I am some underworld figure and I am a fixer or the cleaner or I'm this or that -- I'm a very concerned family member who tries to protect my family in every way I can, in what is a very ethical way."

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, one of the lead impeachment investigators, told reporters Wednesday that the indictment of Alexander Smirnov doesn't "change the underlying facts" of their investigation. He added that the FBI saw this informant as a valued source for years.

An attorney for Hunter Biden, who is expected to give a deposition next week, said the charges show the probe is "based on dishonest, uncredible allegations and witnesses."

Both James and Hunter Biden were subpoenaed by the committee in November. Lawyers for James Biden have said there was no justification for the subpoena because the committee had already reviewed private bank records and transactions between the two brothers. The committee found records of two loans that were made when Joe Biden was not in office or a candidate for president.

EX-PARTNER DISPARAGED

As he spoke with the committee, James Biden outlined some business ventures he explored, including those that involved Hunter. Among other things, he provided new details of a lucrative deal that he and Hunter struck with a Chinese energy conglomerate called CEFC.

He said that Hunter had asked him to join and, partly because Hunter was in the throes of addiction and divorce, "I agreed to help, and I hoped that by staying nearby, I could provide Hunter with guidance and additional emotional support."

Hunter and James Biden had several business partners in their negotiations with CEFC. One of those, Tony Bobulinski, has become one of the few witnesses to say that Joe Biden was aware of his family members' business activities.

James Biden, however, said in his statement that he found Bobulinski was "tremendously arrogant; was often disrespectful and a bad listener; acted like a stubborn bully; and seemed intent on assuming control of the deal and undermining Hunter's role."

He suggested that Bobulinski's disparaging comments reflected his frustration at being cut out of the deal at the time. "To the extent Mr. Bobulinski has said or suggested that I ever sought to, or did, involve my brother in any business dealings with CEFC -- or anyone else for that matter -- those allegations are false," James Biden said.

He cast it as "a straightforward business venture," adding, "My brother played no role, was not involved with, and received no benefits from my work with CEFC."

"With my appearance here today, the committees will have the information to conclude that the negative and destructive assumptions about me and my relationship with my brother Joe are wrong," James Biden said in his statement. "There is no basis for this inquiry to continue."

The impeachment inquiry, which began in September under the House Judiciary and Oversight committees, has included the recent depositions of several former Biden family associates. In nearly every one of those interviews, the witnesses have stated that they have seen no evidence that Joe Biden was directly involved in his son or brother's business ventures.

Nonetheless, Republicans, led by Oversight Chairman Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, have said they are pushing ahead with an inquiry that could result in impeachment charges against Biden, the ultimate penalty for what the Constitution describes as "high crimes and misdemeanors."

There had been private discussions about bringing articles of impeachment against Biden to the House floor for a vote in February but those conversations have stalled as support for the effort has waned among the majority. House Republicans instead shifted their focus in the new year to holding Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas accountable for his handling of the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border. Last week, the razor-thin GOP majority barely managed to impeach Mayorkas. The attention is now expected to shift back to the impeachment of Joe Biden.

House Democrats have remained united against the monthslong impeachment effort and have called on Republicans to end what they call a "sham process." Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee, said James Biden is the latest example of Republicans playing political games with no sign of tangible evidence that would rise to the level of impeaching a president.

"We obviously again have heard nothing indicating that Joe Biden had anything to do with the business ventures of Hunter Biden or James Biden," he said. "And nothing has contradicted that basic understanding that we've had for many, many months now."

He described the room and the interview as "a subdued affair."

"It feels to me as if everyone knows the impeachment investigation is over," Raskin said. "There's a quality of just going through the motions here."

Information for this article was contributed by Farnoush Amiri and Dan Huff of The Associated Press and by Matt Viser of The Washington Post.

James Biden, brother of President Joe Biden, accompanied by Attorney Paul Fishman, left, arrives for a private interview with House Republicans at Thomas P. O'Neill House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)



