COLUMNIST: Washington’s wisdom

We all want America to flourish and prosper, but disagreements on how keep tripping us up.

"How" is much more than picking between policy prescriptions. At its core it involves the way we treat each other, particularly those we disagree with. The person most essential to realizing America in the first place thought about this issue a lot, and it's time to revisit his legacy.

George Washington was incredibly wealthy, physically imposing, and a war hero of epic proportions. He could have gotten away with being a total jerk and still been revered. Many Americans wanted to give him almost limitless power--even make him a king.

His response? To a degree unprecedented in history (with all due respect to Cincinnatus), he put the nation ahead of personal power and glory. Was it because he wasn't ambitious? Was it because he never felt like knocking Jefferson's and Hamilton's heads together and telling them to behave? Absolutely not. He had the same desires and frustrations we all struggle with--plus he lived in challenging and dangerous times.

Washington was a highly emotional man who worked incredibly hard to manage his impulses. This is probably why he started cultivating self-control and interpersonal wisdom at an early age. At 16, he wrote a book for himself now called "Rules of Civility and Decent Behavior in Company and Conversation." In it he transcribed 110 guidelines for personal conduct, manners and social relations.

I'm struck by how relevant they are to today's political challenges and the degree to which we're systematically ignoring them. Here are a few that would contribute enormously to political problem solving and making America stronger if only we put them into practice:

1. Every action done in company ought to be with some sign of respect to those that are present.

49. Use no reproachful language against any one; neither curse nor revile.

65. Speak not injurious words, neither in jest or earnest; scoff at none although they give occasion.

73. Think before you speak; pronounce not imperfectly nor bring out your words too hastily, but orderly & distinctly.

86. In disputes, be not so desirous to overcome as not to give liberty to each one to deliver his opinion and submit to the judgement of the major part, especially if they are judges of the dispute.

87. Let thy carriage be such as becomes a man: grave, settled, and attentive to that which is spoken. Contradict not at every turn what others say.

At a fundamental level, Washington recognized that discipline and respect for others are essential to achieving greatness as a person and as a nation. We've strayed too far from these principles, and this represents an existential threat to our democracy.

Too many of us have allowed victory by "our side" to take precedence over the best interests of America as a whole. The political dysfunction we suffer today has its roots in this toxic, zero-sum mentality.

Is there a way out of this race to the bottom? Only time will tell, but any progress requires individual citizens to stand up and speak out. We can make it clear to candidates from the top of the ticket on down that fueling toxic "us vs. them" thinking isn't authentic leadership or putting America first.

I think the best way to end is to share the very last thing 16-year-old George Washington decided to write down in his book: Labour to keep alive in your breast that little celestial fire called conscience.

Brian Clancy is co-founder of Citizen Connect and chief civic engagement officer of the Bridge Alliance.